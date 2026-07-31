3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 9 win over Ottawa

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OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes continued their strong start to the season on Friday night, earning their fifth straight win with a 34-13 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place Stadium.

Montreal controlled the game from the opening whistle, building an early lead and using contributions from all three phases to improve to 7-1 on the season.

The REDBLACKS showed flashes offensively but struggled to finish drives against a strong Alouettes defence, remaining in search of their first win of the season.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 9.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alexander powers Alouettes past REDBLACKS for fifth straight win

» Depth Charts: MTL | OTT

» Montreal, Ottawa by the numbers

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420 – DAVIS ALEXANDER YARDS

Coming off a game that saw Davis Alexander throw for a season-low 187 yards and his first interception, the Alouettes quarterback wasted little time getting back on track. That did not bode well for a a REDBLACKS secondary that entered Week 9 allowing 322.5 passing yards per game. Alexander threw for 287 yards in the first half alone before finishing with 420 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-30 passing, marking his third 400-yard outing of the season.

Alexander’s efficiency was the story of Montreal’s offensive success, as he averaged a career-best 14 yards per attempt. He set the tone from the opening possession, connecting on completions of 16, 20 and 36 yards before finding Cole Spieker for the game’s opening touchdown.

4 – ALOUETTES RED ZONE STOPS

Ottawa had opportunities to keep pace, but Montreal’s defence consistently tightened up when it mattered most. The Alouettes held the REDBLACKS without a touchdown on four of five red-zone trips, forcing Ottawa into two chip-shot field goals, a turnover on downs and an interception. Joshua Archibald played a key role in Montreal’s red-zone success, picking off Jake Maier’s desperation toss in the third quarter before tracking down Greg Bell for a loss on third down in the fourth.

While Maier and the REDBLACKS offence showed they could move the ball, Montreal’s ability to keep Ottawa out of the end zone proved to be the difference.

358 – TYSON PHILPOT AND TYLER SNEAD COMBINED YARDS

If there wasn’t enough proof already that Montreal has one of the most lethal receiving duos in the CFL, Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead reinforced that idea on Friday night. The pair of pass catchers gave Ottawa’s secondary problems all night, combining for 358 yards in the win. Philpot led the game with 184 yards, becoming the first player to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season and the fastest Canadian to hit the milestone. Snead matched him with a career-best 174 yards, continuing to establish himself as one of the CFL’s most dynamic receivers.

Both players made their biggest impacts with explosive plays. Philpot flipped the field with a 54-yard catch-and-run that set up Travis Theis’ touchdown run, while Snead accounted for 67 yards on Montreal’s 109-yard third-quarter drive, capping the possession with a 19-yard touchdown to push the lead to 31-13.