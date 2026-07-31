Tyson Philpot becomes fastest Canadian to hit 1,000 receiving yards

OTTAWA — Tyson Philpot is the first receiver to hit 1,000 yards receiving in 2026 and also wrote himself into the CFL history books on Friday night.

Heading into the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the Alouettes receiver needed 161 yards to hit the milestone. With his five-yard catch in the fourth quarter, the Canadian pass-catcher passed the 1,000 yard mark.

Philpot is now the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000 receiving yards, accomplishing the feat in just eight games. He also matches Hal Patterson (1956) and Terry Greer’s (1983) record for the fewest games to reach 1,000 receiving yards by any player in CFL history.

This marks the first time in his career that Philpot has reached 1,000 yards, as he had dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. His previous career-high was in 2025, where he hauled in 804 yards in 12 games.

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