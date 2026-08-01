3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 9 win over Hamilton

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HAMILTON — Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders earned a sound road win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 44-20. The Stamps went into halftime up 15 and never looked back, bending in the third quarter but getting back to their best in the fourth to get over the line.

Adams Jr. continued his impressive start to the season with a solid showing at Hamilton Stadium and was supported by leading receiver on the day, Dejon Brissett. The Calgary defence also came to play, forcing four turnovers and scoring two touchdowns.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Calgary Stampeders’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 9.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Stampeders stifle Tiger-Cats to earn road win

» Depth Charts: CGY | HAM

» Game Notes: Stampeders at Tiger-Cats

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

252 – VERNON ADAMS JR. PASSING YARDS

On a day where Hamilton was trying to figure it out at quarterback, Calgary got exactly what they’ve come to expect from Vernon Adams Jr. as he put together another prolific performance and maintained his spotless record of not having thrown an interception this season.

Adams Jr. was 18-25 with 252 passing yards, and one passing touchdown on Saturday. His lone score went to Brissett in the first quarter when his receiver found space in the middle of the field on a 43-yard play. From there, Adams Jr. did what he had to do as Tyreik McAllister and Quincy Vaughn grabbed the offence’s next two touchdowns and his defence scored a pair as well.

2 – CALGARY DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS

Calgary’s defence had all the answers on Saturday afternoon, silencing Hamilton’s Tre Ford early, and then doing the same against Harrison Frost once he entered the fray.

The Stamps forced the Tabbies into four turnovers and scored on two of those. The first defensive touchdown came late in the first half when Marquel Lee registered a strip sack on Frost, with Wilson grabbing the loose ball for the touchdown. After the second half’s three minute warning, Derrick Moncreif intercepted Frost for a 25-yard pick-six to put the game to bed.

7 – MARQUEL LEE DEFENSIVE PLAYS

Lee was the catalyst for Calgary’s defence, especially early on. The linebacker had one forced fumble, two sacks, and four total tackles.

Lee got to Ford midway through the second quarter for his first sack of the ballgame. Before halftime, Lee recorded the strip sack on Frost which was recovered by Kyle Wilson for a touchdown, pushing Calgary to a 24-9 lead at halftime.