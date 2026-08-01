3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 9 win over Edmonton

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EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders survived a weather-delayed battle with the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, escaping Commonwealth Stadium with a 28-26 victory to close out Week 9 in the CFL.

Trevor Harris helped Saskatchewan navigate difficult conditions in Edmonton, while Tommy Stevens provided the scoring punch as the Riders improved to 5-2 on the season.

The Elks continued to push until the final whistle, but fell just short to drop to 6-2.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 9.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Tommy Stevens scores three touchdowns as Riders hold off Elks

» Depth Charts: SSK | EDM

» Saskatchewan, Edmonton by the numbers

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3 – TOMMY STEVENS TOUCHDOWNS

The weather made things difficult at Commonwealth Stadium, with the rain and wind forcing both teams to turn to the ground game in crucial spots. With starting running back AJ Ouellette placed on the six-game injured list earlier in the week, the Riders needed a physical presence to finish drives, and Tommy Stevens delivered.

The short-yardage specialist accounted for all of Saskatchewan’s points before the fourth quarter, finding the end zone three times on goal-line runs. He was also trusted with the game in the final minutes, repeatedly attacking the middle of Edmonton’s defence to drain the clock and secure the victory. Stevens finished with 29 rushing yards, while Quali Conley’s career-high 61 yards helped the Riders outgain the Elks 94-55 on the ground.

6 – ELKS TWO-AND-OUTS

Saskatchewan’s defence consistently made life difficult for the Elks offence, forcing six two-and-outs throughout the game and keeping Edmonton from finding sustained rhythm. The Riders’ front also limited one of the league’s most dynamic rushers, holding Justin Rankin to just 28 yards on eight carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt.

The pressure up front played a major role in that success, with Saskatchewan recording three tackles for loss and three sacks. Mike Rose led the way with two tackles for loss, while James Burgess added another, and Caleb Sanders and Derick Roberson joined Josh Woods in bringing down Cody Fajardo. Woods’ sack came on Edmonton’s final drive, helping the Riders force a punt and close out the victory.

92 – ELKS PENALTY YARDS

The game featured plenty of physicality from both sides, but Edmonton’s penalties proved costly in key moments. The Elks were flagged for 92 yards, including a too-many-men penalty that erased a momentum-swinging fumble recovery after Stevens appeared to cough it up at the goal line before his third touchdown plunge.

The penalties continued to hurt Edmonton late. A holding penalty backed up the Elks on their final chance to take the lead, while on Saskatchewan’s game-sealing drive, unnecessary roughness and roughing-the-passer calls helped extend the possession.