REDBLACKS relieve Will Fields of coaching duties

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie announced on Saturday that defensive coordinator Will Fields has been relieved of his duties.

“Today we relieved Will Fields of his coaching duties,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “These decisions are always difficult. Will is a quality coach and an even better person and we want to thank him for his contributions to the REDBLACKS organization over the past two seasons. We wish him all the best.”

The team also announced that Jeff Reinebold will assume the defensive coordinator position and Nate Taylor will take over as special teams coordinator.

Ottawa is 0-7 and will head to Regina to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, August 7.

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