Stampeders stifle Tiger-Cats to earn road win

HAMILTON — The Calgary Stampeders handled business on the road on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 44-20 at Hamilton Stadium to make it back-to-back wins. The visitors went into halftime up by 15 and shut down a potential comeback effort in the third quarter to improve to 3-1 on their travels this season.

The Stamps scored five touchdowns to the Ticats’ one, with two of Calgary’s scores coming from their defence. Vernon Adams Jr. and Dejon Brissett connected for the game’s first major in an impressive outing from both players. Calgary’s starter finished 18-25 for 252 yards with one touchdown pass while his leading receiver on the day had six catches for 109 yards and the touchdown.

Rounding off a sustained possession in the second quarter was running back Tyreik McAllister who slalomed into the end zone for his team’s second touchdown of the day to make it 17-6 in the second quarter.

The Stamps added to their lead with a defensive score to make it 24-6 in the second quarter as Harrison Frost replaced Tre Ford at quarterback for Hamilton. Marquel Lee got to Frost for a strip sack and Kyle Wilson ran the ball into the end zone for a 28-yard score on the return.

It was just the start to the second half that the hosts would’ve wanted as Calgary’s George Idoko fumbled the kickoff and Destin Talbert recovered. Frost recorded his first touchdown pass of the year as he worked it to Kenny Lawler in the end zone for a 24-yard score.

The Tiger-Cats then made it a five-point game late in the third but that was as close as they managed to get in the second half. From there the hosts could only manage a rouge while Calgary shut up shop with a 20-point fourth quarter. Vaughn got into the end zone from four yards out to finish off an eight-play drive and shortly after Derrick Moncreif iced it with a 25-yard pick six.

Frost finished 9-20 with 165 yards, a touchdown, and interception. Kiondre Smith led Hamilton’s receiving room with a five-catch, 66-yard performance.

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SCORING PLAYS

Marc Liegghio 50-yard field goal (10:15, Q1) | HAM 3, CGY 0

Vernon Adams Jr. 43-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett (8:40, Q1) | CGY 7, HAM 3

Jude McAtamney 53-yard field goal (8:24, Q1) | CGY 10, HAM 3

Marc Liegghio 41-yard field goal (00:34, Q1) | CGY 10, HAM 6

Tyreik McAllister 15-yard touchdown run (1:39, Q2) | CGY 17, HAM 6

Kyle Wilson 28-yard fumble return touchdown (00:57, Q2) | CGY 24, HAM 6

Marc Liegghio 35-yard field goal (00:00, Q2) | CGY 24, HAM 9

Harrison Frost 24-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler (13:17, Q3) | CGY 24, HAM 16

Marc Liegghio 28-yard field goal (00:10, Q3) | CGY 24, HAM 19

Jude McAtamney 48-yard field goal (12:59, Q4) | CGY 27, HAM 19

Mitch McCarthy 77-yard punt single (11:29, Q4) | CGY 27, HAM 20

Jude McAtamney 29-yard field goal (7:51, Q4) | CGY 30, HAM 20

Quincy Vaughn four-yard touchdown run (2:57, Q4) | CGY 36, HAM 20

Derrick Moncreif 25-yard interception return touchdown (2:31, Q4) | CGY 44, HAM 20

NEXT UP

The Stampeders will remain in the Golden Horseshoe for their Week 10 showdown as they look to make it three wins in a row against the Argonauts in Toronto on Thursday, August 6. The Stamps have won their past three meetings against Toronto, including a high-scoring affair at McMahon Stadium back in Week 5.

Closing out Week 10 will be the Tiger-Cats and BC Lions as the two clubs face off for an inter-division matchup at BC Place on Saturday, August 8. Hamilton will be aiming to make it two wins from two against BC this season after taking down the Lions at home in Week 3.