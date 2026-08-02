CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Thursday, August 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, August 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status