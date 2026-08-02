CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, August 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, August 2, 2026.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Benjie Franklin
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Owen Goss
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|John Haggerty III
|P
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Lirim Hajrullahu
|K
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Cameron Judge
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|Neck
|Full
|Peter Nicastro
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Kendall Randolph
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Dakoda Shepley
|OL
|Back
|Full
Friday, August 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status