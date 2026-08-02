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Injury Reports August 2, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

Colby Spence/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Thursday, August 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status
Benjie Franklin DB Head Full
Owen Goss LB Shoulder DNP
John Haggerty III P Hamstring DNP
Lirim Hajrullahu K Hamstring DNP
Cameron Judge LB Hamstring Full
Chad Kelly QB Neck Full
Peter Nicastro OL Knee Full
Kendall Randolph OL Knee DNP
Dakoda Shepley OL Back Full

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, August 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 