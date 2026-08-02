REDBLACKS release receiver Eugene Lewis

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Sunday they have release two players, including former All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis.

Lewis signed with Ottawa in 2025 and appeared in 24 games with the team, catching 95 passes for 1,233 yards and six majors. That includes a 2025 season where Lewis appeared in all 18 games, catching 75 passes for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns.

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In 2026, Lewis was part of six games for the REDBLACKS, catching 20 passes for 231 yards as Ottawa searches for its first win.

Overall, the pass-catcher has been named to three All-CFL teams (2021, 2022, 2024). Lewis started his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes (2017-2022), before joining the Edmonton Elks (2023-2024) and REDBLACKS (2025-2026).

The team also announced they have released American defensive back Shakur Brown.