5 things to know about Forty Creek Quadruple Header

TORONTO — Clear your schedule, football fans.

Monday marks 40 days until the Forty Creek Quadruple Header, a special Week 15 slate featuring four games, eight teams and nearly 12 hours of CFL action on Saturday, September 12.

The day begins with the Ottawa REDBLACKS visiting the Toronto Argonauts at 1:00 p.m. ET before the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet in the Banjo Bowl at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Battle of Alberta between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks follows at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions close out the action at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Thanks to some great research from the CFL Stats team, here are five things to know about the Forty Creek Quadruple Header.

FORTY CREEK QUADRUPLE HEADER

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IT’S BEEN 31 YEARS

The most recent CFL quadruple header took place on Saturday, August 26, 1995.

Calgary defeated Birmingham 37-14, San Antonio topped Memphis 26-6, Baltimore beat Toronto 41-14 and Shreveport edged BC 20-19.

That means September 12 will mark the CFL’s first four-game day in more than three decades.

QUADRUPLE HEADERS WERE ONCE COMMON

Although it has been a long time since the last one, quadruple headers are not new to the CFL.

According to the CFL Stats team, there were three four-game days in 1995 and two apiece in both 1992 and 1994.

They were even more common earlier in league history. From 1936 through 1978, there were several four-game dates, including on Labour Day and Thanksgiving. Labour Day Monday in 1973, for example, featured four games.

There was a practical reason for packing so much football into one day. Many players had other jobs and professional football was primarily a weekend activity. Holding games on Saturdays allowed players to travel home Sunday and return to work Monday.

THE LAST ONE FEATURED SOME UNUSUAL LOCATIONS

The CFL looked very different the last time four games were played on the same day.

The August 26, 1995 schedule featured games in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Baltimore, Maryland; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The league had 13 teams that season during its period of expansion into the United States, leading to matchups that would look unusual today. Calgary visited Birmingham, San Antonio travelled to Memphis, Toronto faced Baltimore and Shreveport took on BC at BC Place.

September’s quadruple header will feature eight of the CFL’s current nine teams playing in four Canadian cities.

LABOUR DAY RIVALRIES CONTINUE

Two of the four games will be OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rematches.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg will meet in the Banjo Bowl at 4:00 p.m. ET, one week after facing off in the annual OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic in Regina.

That will be followed by another chapter in the Battle of Alberta, as Calgary visits Edmonton at 7:00 p.m. ET following their Labour Day Weekend matchup at McMahon Stadium.

FOOTBALL FROM AFTERNOON UNTIL LATE AT NIGHT

The Forty Creek Quadruple Header offers an entire day of football, with kickoff times spaced three hours apart.

Ottawa and Toronto get things started at 1:00 p.m. ET before Saskatchewan-Winnipeg and Calgary-Edmonton take over the afternoon and evening windows.

Montreal and BC then close out the action under the lights at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

That’s four games, eight teams and nearly 12 straight hours of CFL football.