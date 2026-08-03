6 best 40+ yard plays of 2026 so far

If you’re a CFL fan, Saturday, September 12 is the day for you.

It’s the first and only Forty Creek Quadruple Header of the season and it starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on that Saturday afternoon.

Monday marks the start of the 40-day countdown to the largest (literally) day on the 2026 calendar and we thought we’d ring it in by celebrating that number.

Here are some of the best and most important plays of more than 40 yards so far this season.

FORTY CREEK QUADRUPLE HEADER

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TYREIK MCALLISTER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

WEEK 8 | JULY 24

Let’s start with one of the best individual performances in any game this season. Tyreik McAllister finished Calgary’s 52-30 win over the Blue Bombers with three touchdowns scored in three different ways. McAllister started his banner night with a 17-yard rushing major before he really let the fireworks fly with a pair of big-time scores in the second quarter.

It started with a 56-yard receiving touchdown on a Vernon Adams Jr. bullet to help the Stamps retake the lead. Then on Winnipeg’s ensuing drive, McAllister took a Sergio Castillo missed field goal to the house on a 118-yard return to bust the game wide open.

Big plays are starting to become McAllister’s signature, aren’t they? His Week 8 performance adds to a tally that also includes a 90-yard punt return touchdown (Week 4 at BC) and a 120-yard missed field goal return (Week 3 vs. Saskatchewan).

AUSTIN MACK | EDMONTON ELKS

WEEK 8 | JULY 23

Apparently, Week 8 was all about multiple big plays from the same guy. Austin Mack was a big part of Edmonton’s thrilling comeback win over the Riders in Week 8, and both of his touchdowns were of the big play variety en route to a 173-yard evening.

Mack started by getting behind coverage and reeling in a 57-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to help the Elks retake the lead. Then, with Edmonton back down by one early in the fourth, it was encore time. Mack got free once again and this time took a Cody Fajardo pass all the way home for an 81-yard score.

TREY VAVAL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

WEEK 6 | JULY 10

With the Bombers already up by eight in the fourth quarter of their 30-21 win over Toronto in Week 6, Trey Vaval called game with an electrifying touchdown. The reigning Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player showed why those are deserving awards with the longest play of the season so far.

Vaval tracked down a missed Lirim Hajrullahu field goal at the very back of the end zone and did what he does best: put opposing return teams on the back foot. Vaval made multiple Argos players miss en route to a 129-yard touchdown, which also served as the game-winning score.

JANARION GRANT | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

WEEK 4 | JUNE 26

Toronto set the tone early in their 40-34 road win over the Roughriders in Week 4. And who better to do that than Janarion Grant? After Saskatchewan’s first possession ended with a two-and-out, Grant fielded an Oscar Chapman punt at his own 42 and turned on the jets. A few seconds later, Grant was home free with a 68-yard touchdown.

It was Grant’s 11th career punt return touchdown, moving him into a tie for second on the all-time list with Hall of Famer Earl Winfield. And with 14 overall return touchdowns, Grant is one away from tying Bashir Levingston (15) for second on that career list, too. Henry Gizmo Williams owns both all-time records with 26 punt return touchdowns and 31 total return touchdowns.

JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS

WEEK 3 | JUNE 20

One of this year’s Most Outstanding Player frontrunners has had a number of banner games already. But Justin Rankin’s Week 3 outing in Edmonton’s thrilling 32-29 win over the Alouettes is the one that qualifies here.

Rankin finished the night with 179 rushing yards, 230 yards from scrimmage, and two touchdowns. And those two majors came in the third quarter. Rankin’s first was a 36-yard scamper to give the Elks their first lead. And on the very next drive, Edmonton extended that lead as Rankin avoided two tackles behind the line before finding daylight and driving home a 47-yard rushing major.

TYSON PHILPOT | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

WEEK 2 | JUNE 12

The first double shot of big plays came in Week 2 and it came from one of the league’s most dangerous players. Tyson Philpot had a night for the ages as Montreal took down the Argos 37-30 on Friday Night Football.

Philpot got the night going with a 45-yard touchdown catch to open scoring after a perfectly executed flea flicker involving Davis Alexander and Travis Theis. Then, with the Als up by seven late in the fourth quarter, Philpot caught an Alexander pass in stride, hit the afterburner on Tarvarus McFadden, and blazed home for a 56-yard major to put the game away. Philpot finished the night with nine catches, 193 yards and two big-play touchdowns.