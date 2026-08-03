Argos acquire offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski in trade with Hamilton

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday they have agreed to terms with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a trade that sends Canadian offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski to Toronto in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round CFL Canadian Draft pick.

Kolankowski (six-foot-one, 307 pounds) is back in Double Blue after spending his first three years in the CFL with the club from 2016 to 2018. The two-time Grey Cup champion has played eight games for the Ticats in 2026 after five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2021 to 2025.

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While in Winnipeg, the Etobicoke native played 73 regular season games and four straight Grey Cup games, winning in 2021. The former York University Lion first lifted the Grey Cup with the Argos in 2017. For his career, Kolankowski has suited up in 103 regular-season games, five playoff games and five Grey Cups.

The Argos also announced the release of Canadian offensive lineman Keegan O’Neil.