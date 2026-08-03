Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 9

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that may or may not be be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction”, a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, more bad news for the home team, a quarterback conundrum continues in Hamilton and the Winnipeg defence needs answers after being bulldozed.

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HOME IS WHERE YOU MAKE IT

Visiting teams went 4-0 in Week 9.

“Home field advantage, shmome field advantage.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

Home teams came into Week 9 with a combined record of 14-16 (that includes BC’s 1-1 record at Kelowna) and with the Week 9 sweep, that record falls to 14-20.

Until home teams can start proving that they can defend their turf, “home field shmome field” is a 2026 thing.

*Does not include the Montreal Alouettes, who are a perfect 4-0 at home so far.

IT’S HIS JOB NOW, PART I

With quarterback Tre Ford being pulled from play in Saturday’s 44-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, tongues are wagging about what that means for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats going forward.

Harrison Frost jumped in to take over for Ford prior to the first half ending and the timing of that move suggested to many a hot-taker that head coach Scott Milanovich has rendered a verdict on Ford as his starter.

For them, they’d expect to see Frost get the start next week when the ‘Cats visit the Lions.

“Looks like the Ticats are in Frosty’s hands.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell, with a touch of fair.

Long term? We’ll see about that.

Short term? Fair comment, I think.

“Well, we’re trying to figure out who our quarterback’s gonna be,” said Milanovich after the loss, adding that he’ll have to take apart some game film before making a decision ahead of Week 10.

Jake Dolegala struggled at QB1. Now Ford has too. And Frost threw a pick-six to Stampeders SAM Derrick Moncrief, going just nine-for-20 for 165 yards and one touchdown, in a relief role where most of his preparation came in the form of some quick stretching on the sideline.

Frost has had limited reps since signing with the Ticats on July 15 but he did throw an absolutely gorgeous ball to receiver Kenny Lawler for a 24-yard touchdown.

In his second stint with the Hamilton (the first being in 2024/25), stylistically, doesn’t Harrison Frost look like a quarterback who’d fit what Scott Milanovich likes to get done on offence?

A BRIEF BUT APPROPRIATE SUMMATION

The Winnipeg defence gave up an astonishing 377 yards rushing in a 35-19 loss to the visiting BC Lions.

Three hundred. And seventy-seven.

“Oof.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

That “oof” is a direct quote from Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea, who uttered it with a shake of his head when asked, post-game, what went wrong with the Blue Bombers’ run defence.

If a team gave up 377 in TWO games against an opponent there’d be some concern, never mind just one.

246 of those BC rushing yards came in the second half alone.

“Anytime those massive runs take place you’ve got more than one error,” said O’Shea. “It’s usually a combination of two, probably three errors or a missed tackle and a couple of errors.”

On what will be an excruciating bye week, the Blue Bombers’ defence will sort through the pieces of an incredible letdown and look to atone when they meet Ottawa in Week 11.

IT’S HIS JOB NOW, PART II

In that BC win over the Blue Bombers, back-up running back Zander Horvath — in for an injured James Butler — enjoyed a Player of the Week type of night with three rushing touchdowns and 191 yards (an 11.2 yard average) on 17 carries.

“Horvath should be the BC feature back.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. Sort of. Li’l bit.

Horvath has been a tremendous find for the Lions and his staggering yardage numbers from the victory in Winnipeg might well signal a step up to feature back status with the Lions.

But the man he’d replace is James Butler, a proven, rock-solid commodity who is one of the pre-eminent, three-phase running backs in the CFL; great rusher, terrific receiver out of the backfield, and wonderful quarterback protector.

He’s also a guy that would have had a meal against the type of run defence that the Bombers provided last Thursday night, yeah?

Horvath has demonstrated he’s got the goods and many more touches are coming his way. When you imagine a backfield that has he and Butler in rotation, that’s a prospect that should put a smile on the face of any Lions fan, no matter who is listed as a starter on the depth chart.

THIS WILL BE THE BIGGEST GAME OF THE REGULAR SEASON

Saskatchewan’s 28-26 win in Edmonton did more than keep their chase for first in the West in view as a reasonable-looking quest.

With the season series tied at one apiece, it’s possible these two will meet for all the Western marbles in Week 21.

“The biggest game of the regular season will be played on October 24.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

It’s a tantalizing prospect, for sure.

With a two-point win, the Roughriders answered their Week 8, two-point home loss to the Elks by taking a two-point road win at Commonwealth.

If the Elks and ‘Riders keep up their generally winning ways — and keep the teams below them at bay — then that October 24 date at Mosaic Stadium could very well wind up as a first place decider.

There is so much water yet to pass under the 2026 bridge, but a possible, gigantic ‘extra playoff game’ might be in the cards.