5 PFF stats that stood out from Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9 belonged to players who found different ways to take over a game.

Montreal’s passing attack produced three entries on this week’s list, with Davis Alexander combining aggressive throws with careful decision-making and the duo of Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot repeatedly moving the chains.

Elsewhere, Zander Horvath powered through contact in Winnipeg, Clarence Hicks created constant disruption without recording a sack and Tyrell Ford made the most of the passes thrown in his direction.

With help from Pro Football Focus, here are five numbers that added context to some of Week 9’s standout performances.

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TYLER SNEAD AND TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVERS | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 14 COMBINED RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot combined to generate 14 receiving first downs in Montreal’s win over Ottawa, according to PFF. The duo repeatedly moved the chains while helping Davis Alexander record his third 400-yard performance of the season.

Philpot led the way with 184 yards, while Snead set a career high with 174 as they combined for 358 receiving yards. Philpot also became the first player to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season and the fastest Canadian in league history to reach the milestone.

ZANDER HORVATH | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS | 109 RUSHING YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Zander Horvath generated 109 rushing yards after contact against Winnipeg, according to PFF. More than half of his production came after a defender first made contact as the Lions consistently broke through the Blue Bombers’ defence.

With James Butler sidelined, Horvath rushed for a CFL season-high 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 carries. His two long fourth-quarter scores helped BC pull away for a 35-19 victory and end its two-game losing streak.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 0 TURNOVER-WORTHY PLAYS

Davis Alexander recorded three big-time throws without committing a turnover-worthy play against Ottawa, according to PFF. A big-time throw is a pass with excellent ball placement and timing, typically delivered downfield or into a tight window, while a turnover-worthy play puts the football at significant risk of being intercepted or fumbled.

Alexander produced explosive plays without putting the ball in harm’s way, completing 22 of 30 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 400-yard performance of the season and helped Montreal extend its winning streak to five games.

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE END | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 8 PRESSURES

Clarence Hicks generated eight pressures against Hamilton, according to PFF. He also posted a pass-rush win rate of 31 per cent, meaning he defeated his blocker on nearly one-third of his opportunities.

Hicks didn’t record a sack, but his impact went well beyond the traditional box score as he consistently disrupted Hamilton’s quarterbacks. His performance helped Calgary’s defence produce two touchdowns in a commanding 44-20 road victory.

TYRELL FORD | CORNERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 25 PER CENT COMPLETION RATE ALLOWED

Back with a BANG! 💥 Tyrell Ford comes up with an unbelievable interception to kick off the second half! 🗓️: Roughriders vs Elks LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/MV8PnZw0pa — CFL (@CFL) August 2, 2026

Tyrell Ford allowed only one completion on four targets against Saskatchewan, good for a completion rate of just 25 per cent, according to PFF. He also intercepted Trevor Harris in the third quarter of the Elks’ loss to the Roughriders.

Ford helped Edmonton limit Harris to 239 passing yards and kept Saskatchewan’s receivers from producing many explosive plays. No Riders pass-catcher surpassed 65 receiving yards, although Saskatchewan ultimately held on for a 28-26 victory.