Alouettes sign defensive back Neil Campbell

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive back Neil Campbell.

Campbell (five-foot-11, 205 pounds) began his collegiate career at Indiana Wesleyan University, where he appeared in 49 games over five seasons.

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The 24-year-old recorded 212 career tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 26 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and blocked three kicks during his time with the program.

In 2025, while playing for the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), the Chicago, Illinois native totaled 56 tackles, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Last April, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization,