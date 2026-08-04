AMSOIL Power Rankings: Lions leap two spots, four teams on the move after Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9 had a little bit of everything.

There were big passing performances, a dominant showing on the ground and another game that came down to the final possession.

Some teams continued to roll, while others were left looking for answers as the season nears its halfway point.

Where did everyone land in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings? Let’s take a look.

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1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 1

Last game: 34-13 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Edmonton, August 8

Worth noting: The Alouettes strengthened their hold on the top spot with a dominant 34-13 win over Ottawa. Davis Alexander threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, recording his third 400-yard performance of the season as Montreal extended its winning streak to five games. Tyson Philpot became the first player to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season and the fastest Canadian in league history to hit the milestone. Tyler Snead added a career-high 174 yards, while Montreal’s defence repeatedly turned Ottawa away in the red zone to help the Als improve to 7-1. Their next matchup is a rematch against the only team that beat them this season in the Edmonton Elks.

2. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 2

Last game: 28-26 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Montreal, August 8

Worth noting: Edmonton’s comeback fell two points short as its three-game winning streak ended against Saskatchewan. Cody Fajardo remained efficient with 286 passing yards and a touchdown, while Justin Rankin continued his stellar campaign by finding the end zone and producing a 51-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter. The Elks have now gone 1-1 in their meetings with the Riders, but their overall body of work keeps them narrowly ahead in the rankings. Edmonton sits at 6-2, with both losses coming by a combined four points. The Green and Gold will have a chance to challenge for No. 1 as they head to Montreal to face the Alouettes.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 3

Last game: 28-26 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 7

Worth noting: Saskatchewan answered its Week 8 loss to Edmonton by holding on for a 28-26 victory in the second half of the home-and-home. Tommy Stevens scored three short-yardage touchdowns, while Trevor Harris completed 19 of 24 passes for 239 yards and delivered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to give the Riders some breathing room. Saskatchewan’s defence then closed the door on Edmonton’s final opportunity, allowing the Riders to run out the clock and improve to 5-2. Saskatchewan and Edmonton’s race for No. 2 in the AMSOIL Power Rankings is as close as it gets. Saskatchewan now returns home to face the REDBLACKS in Week 10.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 4

Last game: 44-20 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Toronto, August 6

Worth noting: Calgary followed its 52-point performance against Winnipeg with another convincing win, handling Hamilton 44-20 on the road. Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Dejon Brissett caught six passes for 109 yards and Tyreik McAllister found the end zone once more. The Stampeders also received two touchdowns from their defence, with Kyle Wilson returning a fumble and Derrick Moncrief taking an interception to the end zone. Calgary has won back-to-back games by a combined 46 points and is now 3-1 away from home. Up next is a trip to Toronto to face the Argonauts.

5. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 6

Last game: 26-12 win over BC

Next game: vs. Calgary, August 6

Worth noting: Toronto remained in the No. 6 spot during its Week 9 bye after entering the break with a 26-12 victory over BC. The week off also provided additional recovery time for Chad Kelly after the quarterback left the win over BC with an injury. The pivot was a full participant in practice to start the week as Toronto will returns to action at BMO Field to face the Stampeders looking to carry its recent momentum into the second half of the season.

6. BC Lions

Last week: 8

Last game: 35-19 win over Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Hamilton, August 8

Worth noting: The Lions finally ended their five-game losing streak with a stunning 35-19 victory over Winnipeg. Making his first CFL start, Kaidon Salter rushed for 160 yards on only 10 carries, while Zander Horvath added a CFL season-high 191 yards and three touchdowns. BC generated 351 rushing yards against one of the league’s top defences and scored 28 points in the second half to pull away. Nathan Rourke is reportedly back taking first-team reps at practice for the Lions, signalling a return to action could be coming as soon as Week 10 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 5

Last game: 35-19 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 14

Worth noting: Winnipeg’s difficult stretch continued as BC rushed for 351 yards in a 35-19 win at Princess Auto Stadium. The Bombers had no answers for Zander Horvath and Kaidon Salter, who combined for 351 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Brady Oliveira provided 107 rushing yards and Dru Brown completed 18 of 21 passes before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Winnipeg has now allowed 87 points across consecutive home losses and will have a bye week to find an answer after being beaten by explosive plays in back-to-back weeks.

8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 7

Last game: 44-20 loss to Calgary

Next game: at BC, August 8

Worth noting: Hamilton cut an 18-point deficit to five in the third quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 44-20 loss to Calgary. Harrison Frost replaced Tre Ford and threw his first touchdown pass of the season to Kenny Lawler, but the Ticats managed only a rouge after closing the gap. Two defensive touchdowns helped Calgary pull away, including Derrick Moncrief’s pick-six in the fourth quarter. Hamilton has now lost consecutive games by a combined 37 points ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Lions.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 34-13 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Saskatchewan, August 7

Worth noting: Ottawa moved the ball effectively against Montreal but repeatedly came away empty-handed in Alouettes territory. Jake Maier threw for 311 yards and led several promising drives, but the REDBLACKS were unable to prevent a 34-13 defeat that keeps Ottawa winless after nine weeks. The REDBLACKS have made a pair of changes in releasing receiver Eugene Lewis and relieving defensive coordinator Will Fields of his duties as they prepare for a matchup against the Roughriders in Week 10.