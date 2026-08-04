Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 10 picks

TORONTO — Week 10 in the CFL features four games with plenty of intrigue and storylines to follow on the field and in the CFL.ca writer picks standings.

Kristina Costabile still sits in first, but Jamie Nye gained some ground in Week 9 and is just one game behind her for the race for first. Matt Cauz has also made up some ground, sitting just one game back from Jamie, and Vicki Hall and Pat Steinberg are not too far behind the leaders.

Will things change this week in the standings? Let’s find out who the writers are picking in Week 10.

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CALGARY AT TORONTO

Thursday, August 6

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Coming back from a Week 9 bye there’s good news on the quarterback front for fans of the Double Blue, with Chad Kelly listed as a full participant on the team’s first day of practice on their injury report after leaving their last game with a neck injury. Toronto now gets ready to host the Stampeders, with both teams coming off wins and each looking to start a streak. The last time these two teams met in Week 5, the Stampeders scored 58 points against the Argos. Will Calgary repeat that performance or will Toronto tighten up defensively? The writers are undecided on who takes this rematch.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Calgary

OTTAWA AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, August 7

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

It’s getting close to must-win territory for the winless Ottawa REDBLACKS, as they head to the defending champs’ home at Mosaic Stadium for Friday Night Football. The team relieved defensive coordinator Will Fields of his duties after their loss last week to the Montreal Alouettes and released receiver Eugene Lewis. Jeff Reinebold takes over as DC and will hope to help the REDBLACKS defence stop Trevor Harris and co. The Riders knocked off the Elks last week, as Saskatchewan inched closer to Edmonton for the top spot in the West. All of the pick makers think Saskatchewan will improve to 6-2.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

EDMONTON AT MONTREAL

Saturday, August 8

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

This Saturday afternoon matchup has all of the makings of being the most electric game of Week 10. Edmonton and Montreal both lead their respective divisions. The Als are 4-0 at home. The Elks are 3-1 on the road. Each team boasts one of the top defences in the league and two of the most explosive running backs in Travis Theis and Justin Rankin. And we haven’t even gotten to the quarterbacks, with Davis Alexander and Cody Fajardo each being included in the MOP conversation nine weeks into the CFL season. Who has the edge this week? The experts are not aligned for Saturday matinee.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Montreal

HAMILTON AT BC

Saturday, August 8

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

BC’s run game was the star of the show in last week’s win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with the team rushing for 377 yards on the ground. Zander Horvath ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns, while rookie Kaidon Salter scampered for 160 yards on 10 carries himself. The Ticats defence gives up the fourth-most rush yards per game in the league (98.8), so they’ll need to game plan for whoever is behind centre and in the backfield. All eyes will be on both teams’ quarterbacks this week, after Tre Ford and Harrison Frost saw action for the Ticats in last week’s loss to the Stampeders. With reports from BC stating that Nathan Rourke was taking first-team reps at practice on Tuesday, all of the writers are going with the BC Lions to get the win.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC