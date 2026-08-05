3 keys to victory for Calgary, Toronto in Week 10

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are set to open their home schedule on Thursday night, welcoming the Calgary Stampeders to BMO Field to kick off Week 10.

Toronto enters the matchup with a 3-4 record following a bye week.

Calgary has a third straight win in their sights.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. THAT DANG D

The Stampeders received the type of defence versus the pass game they’ve been looking for in Week 9 when they held Hamilton to 223 yards through the air, while recording four sacks and an interception. The Argos offence will have to be weary of impact players in defensive linemen Jaylon Hutchings, Folarin Orimolade and linebacker’s Marquel Lee and Derrick Moncrief.

2. MULTIPLE OPTIONS DOWN FIELD

Over the past three games, it’s typically been one of former Argo Dejon Brissett or Jalen Philpot carrying the load. If they can get going in the same game consistently, it will spell trouble for opposing defensive backs. It’s quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.’s job to find them early and get in sync.

3. GROUND AND POUND

Running back Dedrick Mills has seen his average yards per rush decline over the past three games, a stat that’s likely been overshadowed by the strong play of Adams Jr. Mills will have to work for his yards again this week against an Argos’ front allowing 81.9 per game, but finding a way to ease the pressure on his pivot is important.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. HOME COOKING

Quarterback Chad Kelly has spoken of the challenges of playing the first seven games of the season away from home. With a large crowd expected on Thursday, the team will look to leverage the energy to their advantage.

2. HEALTH OF CHAD KELLY

Kelly had an injury scare against the BC Lions in Week 8, but he appears to be all systems go for Thursday. Kelly’s been the leader of the Argos offence all season with 2,323 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, and should be on the attack against a Stampeders secondary that’s still surrendering 330 yards a game despite a strong showing last week.

3. FIND THE HOLES

Head coach Mike Miller needs someone to take the lead and produce in the ground game to help diversify the playbook. Running backs Samuel Hicks and Isaiah Smith will be the ones getting the opportunity to do it.

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