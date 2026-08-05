5 stats to help you win CFL Fantasy in Week 10

TORONTO — The numbers can often point CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet players in the right direction.

Sometimes, it’s a high-scoring matchup that offers several intriguing options. Other times, opportunity is the most important factor, whether that means targets for a receiver or trips to the red zone for an offence.

Week 10 features both, with two of the league’s highest-scoring teams going head-to-head and several pass-catchers positioned to handle significant workloads. Now is the time to pull off bold trades or risky starts.

Here are five stats to consider when setting your CFL Fantasy lineup.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

» Play CFL Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

40.3 AND 31.3 — POINTS PER GAME FOR CALGARY AND ALLOWED BY TORONTO

This could be the ideal week to trade for a Calgary Stampeders offensive player if you don’t already have one on your roster and get ahead of their favourable matchup against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Stampeders lead the league with 40.3 points per game, while the Argonauts have allowed 31.3 points per contest, the third-most in the CFL. That combination makes Calgary’s offence especially appealing in Week 10. That was the case in Week 5, when Calgary scored 58 points against Toronto, a performance that included seven total touchdowns for Vernon Adams Jr.

Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills and Jalen Philpot are obvious options, but the matchup could also create value elsewhere. Tyreik McAllister, Tevin Jones, Dejon Brissett and Clark Barnes are all worth considering in a Calgary offence that has consistently put points on the board. Make sure none of them are left on your bench, with Brissett or Barnes offering particularly intriguing options for the National FLEX spot.

365.1 AND 330.0 — PASSING YARDS PER GAME FOR TORONTO AND ALLOWED BY CALGARY

When it comes strictly to passing the football, the roles are reversed.

Toronto leads the league with 365.1 passing yards per game, while Calgary has allowed an average of 330.0 through the air. That combination could create another productive outing for Chad Kelly and the Argonauts’ passing attack.

Even if Calgary continues its success on the scoreboard, Toronto’s ability to move the ball through the air gives its pass-catchers considerable Fantasy upside. The challenge is choosing which one is going to lead the way. David Ungerer III (35), Damonte Coxie (34), Kevin Mital (34) and Makai Polk (30) are all within five targets of each other in 2026, but Polk currently sits first with 525 yards and six majors. If you can get any of them on waivers (unlikely), make sure to do so. Might even be worth a trade or two.

22 — TARGETS FOR KEON HATCHER SR. OVER THE LAST THREE WEEKS

The recent production hasn’t jumped off the page, but the opportunities are still there for Keon Hatcher Sr.

Hatcher has drawn 22 targets over the last three weeks, showing that he remains a significant part of BC’s offence. That kind of volume gives him the potential to turn in a strong performance as soon as more of those opportunities become completions.

If Nathan Rourke returns to the lineup in Week 10, Hatcher could deliver the kind of big performance we’ve come to expect from him. Start both if you have them on your bench.

32 — RED ZONE OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDMONTON

Hear us out with this one. Edmonton has recorded a league-high 32 red zone opportunities this season.

The Elks have converted only 15 of those possessions into touchdowns, but repeatedly reaching scoring range continues to create opportunities for Edmonton’s Fantasy options. Montreal has also faced 62 opponent plays in the red zone, the second-highest total in the league.

Even if the Elks don’t finish every drive with a touchdown, their ability to advance into scoring territory could make kicker Vincent Blanchard an intriguing Week 10 option. If he’s already your starting kicker, keep him there.

67 — TARGETS FOR KEESEAN JOHNSON

KeeSean Johnson ranks second on the Roughriders in receiving yards behind Kian Schaffer-Baker, but leads the team with 67 targets.

That volume already makes Johnson a reliable CFL Fantasy option, and his role could grow against Ottawa. Schaffer-Baker, who has drawn 57 targets this season, and Samuel Emilus, who has 41, both missed practice this week.

If either receiver is unavailable or limited, expect Trevor Harris to look Johnson’s way even more frequently in Week 10. It could be a good opportunity to sell high on Johnson if you can afford that luxury.