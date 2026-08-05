Davis Alexander tops July’s players of the month

TORONTO – Davis Alexander, Travis Theis and Cody Fajardo are July’s Players of the Month in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The recognition highlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more across Weeks 5-9 of the season.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

RELATED

» Zander Horvath headlines Week 9 Players of the Week

» 5 front-runners to win Most Outstanding Player

» Quarterback Rankings: Who is the top pivot in the CFL?

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (4-0 IN JULY; 7-1 OVERALL) 90-of-121 (74.4 per cent)

1,310 passing yards, including three games of 300+ yards and two for 400+; leads the league with 2,788

Nine 30-yard+ completions

Seven total touchdowns; tied career-high (three) in Weeks 7 and 9

Week 7 (MTL 38 – CGY 32): 25-of-32 for 402 yards and three majors

Two Player of the Week honours (W7 and W9); four this season

Second Player of the Month recognition (June) TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (4-0 IN JULY; 7-1 OVERALL) 61 carries; matched single-game career-high of 19 in Weeks 7 and 8

435 rushing yards (108.8 per game); third in the league with 600

12 rushes of 10+ yards and three of 20+

Week 7 (MTL 38 – CGY 32): 123 rushing yards for one major; 49 receiving yards on five catches

Career-high 156 rushing yards in W8; first career back-to-back games with 100+ yards

Four total touchdowns; one per week in previous six games since first career major in W3

Tied for third overall in rushing TDs; tied for second among RBs

Two Player of the Week honours (W7 and W8) CODY FAJARDO | QB | EDMONTON ELKS (3-2 IN JULY; 6-2 OVERALL) 127-of-172 (73.8 per cent)

1,813 passing yards, including three games with 300+ yards; second in the league with 2,577

11 total touchdowns and 12 30-yard+ completions

Week 8 (EDM 36 – SSK 34): 25-of-32 for career-highs in passing yards (510) and passing TDs (four)

First career 500-passing yard+ performance

One Player of the Week honour (W8)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE MONTH – IN REVIEW