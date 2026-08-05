Ticats sign National linebacker Jayden Griffiths

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has signed National linebacker Jayden Griffiths.

Griffiths, 24, last played with the REDBLACKS after being selected 60th overall in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. Griffiths appeared in 18 games with Ottawa, where he registered one defensive tackle and five special-teams tackles.

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Griffiths was a standout linebacker at Wilfrid Laurier, recording 75 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven deflected passes, and a fumble recovery over the course of his four-year university career.