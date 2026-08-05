Zander Horvath headlines Week 9 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Zander Horvath, Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot have been named Week 9 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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ZANDER HORVATH | RB | BC LIONS | BC 35 – WPG 19 Career-highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (191); second career 100-yard+ game

Average of 11.2 yards per rush

Career-high three touchdowns, including 58- and 35-yard efforts in the fourth quarter

First career game with multiple majors

Four 10-yard+ rushes, including three 20-yard+ efforts DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 34 – OTT 13 22-of-30 (73.3 per cent) with zero interceptions

420 passing yards; third 400-yard+ game of the season and career

Three touchdown passes to match a career-high, including a six- and 11-yard efforts to Cole Spieker

Three 30-yard+ completions

Efficiency rating of 154.9

Fourth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4 and W7) TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 34 – OTT 13 Nine receptions on 11 targets

184 receiving yards; fifth 100-yard+ game of the season and 10 th of career

of career Became the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000-receiving yard plateau (eight games); third player to achieve the feat

Averaged 20.4 yards per reception

Two receptions of 30-yards+

81 yards after catch and two second down conversions

Fourth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4 and W6)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW