Zander Horvath headlines Week 9 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Zander Horvath, Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot have been named Week 9 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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- ZANDER HORVATH | RB | BC LIONS | BC 35 – WPG 19
- Career-highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (191); second career 100-yard+ game
- Average of 11.2 yards per rush
- Career-high three touchdowns, including 58- and 35-yard efforts in the fourth quarter
- First career game with multiple majors
- Four 10-yard+ rushes, including three 20-yard+ efforts
- DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 34 – OTT 13
- 22-of-30 (73.3 per cent) with zero interceptions
- 420 passing yards; third 400-yard+ game of the season and career
- Three touchdown passes to match a career-high, including a six- and 11-yard efforts to Cole Spieker
- Three 30-yard+ completions
- Efficiency rating of 154.9
- Fourth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4 and W7)
- TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 34 – OTT 13
- Nine receptions on 11 targets
- 184 receiving yards; fifth 100-yard+ game of the season and 10th of career
- Became the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000-receiving yard plateau (eight games); third player to achieve the feat
- Averaged 20.4 yards per reception
- Two receptions of 30-yards+
- 81 yards after catch and two second down conversions
- Fourth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4 and W6)
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW