3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Saskatchewan in Week 10

REGINA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS remain in search of their first victory when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday Night Football.

Ottawa fell to 0-7 following a loss to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 9.

Saskatchewan scored an important win over the West Division-leading Edmonton Elks.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. PROTECT THE POCKET

Ottawa’s offensive line had trouble keeping pressure off quarterback Jake Maier against the Alouettes and are set to face a Saskatchewan defence that’s recorded 17 sacks. Linemen Dino Boyd, Sean McEwen and Julian Pearl have to band together to deal with an aggressive Riders front.

2. FIND A WAY TO FINISH

The REDBLACKS were stopped in the red zone four times a week ago, proving the issue isn’t getting there, it’s finishing the job. Maier has been playing better, but getting more out of running back Greg Bell will be critical when the team is within striking distance.

3. SHAKE UP ON DEFENCE

The REDBLACKS case have relieved defensive coordinator Will Fields of his duties, with former special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold taking over the role. Will it be the spark the defence needs after giving up an East Division high 247 points through seven games? It’s still up to veteran defensive lineman Michael Wakefield, linebacker CJ Reavis and defensive back Amari Henderson to deal with the high octane Riders offence.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. DEPTH MATTERS

Receivers Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus and defensive back Tevaughn Campbell have been added to the six-game injured list. Running back AJ Ouellette remains on the list, so cue Quali Conley to take the majority of the handoffs again. Conley has improved his rushing total in each of his three starts and now looks ahead to an Ottawa front allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game. Receivers KeeSean Johnson, Dhel Duncan-Busby and Johnny Johnson III will be among those asked to step up in the absence of Schaffer-Baker and Emilus.

2. FEELING THE HEAT

Defensive lineman Desmond Evans aims to pile on to the REDBLACKS issues of protecting their quarterback. He’s building on a game against the Elks in which he recorded seven quarterback pressures.

3. KEEP KEESEAN JOHNSON INVOLVED

KeeSean Johnson caught three of his six targets for 14 yards and a touchdown against Edmonton in Week 9. After a quieter game by his standards, look for quarterback Trevor Harris to get Johnson involved early as the receiver takes on an expanded role in the absence of Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus.

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