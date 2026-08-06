3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 10 win over Calgary

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TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts open Week 10 with a win at home, edgind the Calgary Stampeders 33-30 on Thursday night at BMO Field.

It may not have been the way Mike Miller drew up his first home win as Argos head coach, but Toronto made enough plays in the biggest moments to hold off Calgary and improve to 4-4.

The Stampeders had opportunities to seal a road victory late, but couldn’t replicate their 58-point eruption against the Argos in Week 5 as they fell to 4-5.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 10.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Argos overcome turnovers, outlast Stamps in Toronto

» Depth Charts: CGY | TOR

» Stampeders, Argonauts by the numbers

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14 – STAMPEDERS POINTS OFF TURNOVERS

Securing 14 points off turnovers is no small feat, but Toronto’s defence repeatedly limited the damage from the Argos’ five giveaways.

Calgary capitalized twice, with Damon Webb‘s fumble return setting up a Quincy Vaughn touchdown before Adrian Greene returned Chad Kelly‘s first interception of the third quarter for a major. The Argos forced two two-and-outs and an interception after the other three turnovers, with Tarvarus McFadden picking off Vernon Adams Jr. in the end zone in the first quarter to end the quarterback’s streak of 299 consecutive passes without an interception. Toronto’s defence gave the offence enough breathing room to stay within striking distance, and sealed the victory with another pick on Adams Jr.’s Hail Mary bid.

21 – ARGOS POINTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYS

All levels of Toronto’s special teams unit got involved in the scoring on Thursday night. Janarion Grant provided the biggest play, taking a Mark Vassett punt 64 yards to the house in the second quarter to give the Argos the lead. The dynamic returner racked up 94 yards on four punt returns and another 101 on four kick returns.

In the kicking game — one that has haunted the Argos in recent weeks — Brady Lidster made up for an early missed field goal and extra point by drilling four field goals, including a 52-yarder as time expired in the first half and the 11-yard game-winner in the final seconds. Even punter James Burnip got in on the action, booming a 51-yard punt to the end zone for a single to account for Toronto’s lone point of an otherwise scoreless third quarter.

2 – SAM HICKS TOUCHDOWNS

Sam Hicks‘ night got off to a rough start when he fumbled on Toronto’s opening play, but the Argos running back quickly put the mistake behind him. Hicks caught a touchdown pass from Kelly in the first quarter before breaking loose for a go-ahead, 40-yard rushing score in the fourth.

Hicks finished with just 14 yards on his other four carries, but the 40-yard score was the biggest play from scrimmage by either team, putting the Argos back in front with minutes remaining and giving them the momentum they needed to close out the win. His two touchdowns accounted for 12 of Toronto’s 33 points, making the early fumble much easier to forget.