4 storylines to watch in Week 10

It’s Week 10 in the CFL, if you can believe it, as the official midway point of the season draws near.

We’ve seen some excellent individual play so far this year (looking at you Tyson Philpot and Tyreik McAllister) as well as some action-packed games right up to the final whistle.

From the red hot Stampeders offence, to a battle between division leaders, and much more, here are four storylines to watch in Week 10.

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WILL CALGARY’S TOP SCORING OFFENCE CONTINUE TO COOK?

Calgary at Toronto | Thursday, August 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Through nine weeks of the CFL season, the Calgary Stampeders offence has been cooking.

Led by Vernon Adams Jr., who is still the only quarterback in the league that hasn’t thrown an interception, the Stamps are the highest-scoring team, cashing in 40.3 points per game and a CFL-high 34 offensive touchdowns. For context, Montreal is the second-highest scoring team at 34.1 points per game.

Calgary finishes off their Eastern swing with a matchup against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday night. The Argos give up the third-most points per game (31.3) and the last time these two teams met, Calgary scored 58. Will that change this time around?

Keep an eye on the red zone offence at BMO Field. The Stamps lead the CFL in scoring majors inside the red zone, cashing in on 25 touchdowns on 31 trips (80.6 per cent). The Argos defence has been good at stopping offences inside the 20-yard line, however, allowing only 13 touchdowns on 23 trips (56.5 per cent), the third best mark in the CFL. Who will win this chess match?

TREVOR HARRIS MOP WATCH?

Ottawa at Saskatchewan | Friday, August 7 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

There has been a lot of chatter about early George Reed Most Outstanding Player front-runners this week and one of them is playing in Friday night’s game.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris has thrown for 2,254 yards so far this season, and is tied with Toronto’s Chad Kelly for the most touchdown passes (17). His 72.7 per cent completion rate is first amongst starting quarterbacks that aren’t injured (Bo Levi Mitchell sits first with 78.2 per cent) and has a 117.1 passer rating through the first nine weeks of the season.

This week Harris will be without one of his top targets, Kian Schaffer-Baker, who was listed as out with a knee injury on the team’s injury report. After being a game-time scratch last week, the injury report also lists Samuel Emilus as questionable for this weekend’s game.

Saskatchewan’s depth at receiver will be tested this week as Harris looks to improve on his 11-4 record against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

BATTLE OF DIVISION LEADERS

Edmonton at Montreal | Saturday, August 8 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

This is shaping up to be the highlight of Week 10.

Both teams lead their divisions. Both teams boast MOP-calibre quarterbacks in Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander. Both teams have stellar defences. And both teams have bruising running backs in Justin Rankin and Travis Theis. Sure, Rankin has been slowed down over the last few weeks, but the last time these teams met in Week 3, Rankin ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 51 yards on five catches out of the backfield.

Edmonton won round one in overtime between these two division leaders, but who comes out on top this time?

NATHAN ROURKE RETURNS?

Hamilton at BC | Saturday, August 8 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

It looks like the BC Lions will have their starting quarterback back in the fold this week. Rourke was taking first-team reps this week at practice and the team is optimistic he’ll be ready to return on Saturday.

Rourke left Week 7’s contest against the Edmonton Elks on the first offensive series and sat out of Week 8 and Week 9 as he healed from a shoulder injury. Including the game against the Elks, the Lions went 1-2 without Rourke, with Kaidon Salter leading the Lions to a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Sitting at 2-5 at the bottom of the West Division, the Leos will be looking to start making up ground in the tough West Division as the midway point of the season nears. That starts with a home date against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have dropped their last two contests.