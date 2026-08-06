CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 10?

TORONTO — Week 10 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Damonte Coxie needs five catches for 200. In the teams’ previous matchup, he had 148 receiving yards and a TD.

Ayden Eberhardt is on pace for a career-high 1,383 receiving yards.

Cody Fajardo is 5-1 against his former team. In his last four games, he has passed for 1,418 yards and 8 TDs to 0 INTs.

Tyler Snead is 36 receiving yards from 3,000. He set a career-high last week with 174.

Mathieu Betts has four sacks in his past three games and 21 in his last 25. Last week, he became the ninth Canadian to reach 50 career sacks.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 10 below.

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Game Notes Calgary at Toronto Download PDF Ottawa at Saskatchewan Download PDF Edmonton at Montreal Coming Soon Hamilton at BC Coming Soon

TOP SPOT UP FOR GRABS

Saturday’s matinee features the best in the West vs. tops in the league with Montreal’s lone defeat having come in Week 3 against Edmonton.

The matchup features: The Nos. 1 and 2 passers: Davis Alexander (2,877) and Cody Fajardo (2,577) The Nos. 3 and 4 rushers: Travis Theis (600) and Justin Rankin (589) The Nos. 1, 2 and 4 receivers: Tyson Philpot (1,023), Tyler Snead (794) and Austin Mack (656)

The teams lead the league in various categories, including:

​(Statistic | EDM | MTL)

Points allowed | 25.0 (1 st ) | 27.1 (2 nd )

) | 27.1 (2 ) Opponent yards per play | 6.43 (1 st ) | 6.8 (2 nd )

) | 6.8 (2 ) Completion percentage | 71.9 (2 nd ) | 71.7 (3 rd )

) | 71.7 (3 ) Passing yards | 322.1 (3 rd ) | 349.4 (2 nd )

) | 349.4 (2 ) Opponent’s pass efficiency | 89.5 (1 st ) | 99.2 (2 nd )

) | 99.2 (2 ) Opponent’s TD Drive percentage | 19.3% (1 st ) | 21% (3 rd )

) | 21% (3 ) Big plays | 26 (3 rd ) | 30 (1 st )

) | 30 (1 ) Turnovers forced | 23 (1 st ) | 18 (2 nd )

) | 18 (2 ) Turnover ratio | +11 (1st) | +9 (2nd)

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

QBs have passed for 124 TDs to 52 INTs (2.38:1). Last year, they were 1.43:1.

Teams leading after the first quarter are 21-9 (.700). When leading at the half, they are 27-6 (.818).

Away teams are 20-14 (.588).

40 per cent of plays in Week 9 were runs – a season high.

Last week, defences forced two-and-outs on a season-high 39 per cent of drives.

CGY (4-4) at TOR (3-4)

Week 5: TOR 36 – CGY 58

Toronto will play its first home game at BMO Field this season, where the team has been 30-13 (.698) over the past five seasons.

Chad Kelly is a career 1-2 versus Calgary. He has five 300-yard games in seven starts and he is on pace for a 5,973 passing yards, which would surpass Doug Fluite’s mark of 5,720 (1996).

Makai Polk is 96 receiving yards away from 2,000 yards.

Damonte Coxie needs five catches for 200. In the teams’ previous matchup, he had 148 receiving yards and a TD.

Shawn Lemon (105) is one sack shy of passing Rodney Harding for 11 th all-time.

all-time. Bubba Bolden has 20 defensive tackles in his last two games.

Calgary has won four of the teams’ previous five matchups. The Stampeders are 3-1 on the road.

Vernon Adams Jr. is 5-5 against Toronto. In Week 5, he passed for 405 yards and seven total TDs (6 pass, 1 rush). He has not thrown an interception in his last 295 attempts.

Dejon Brisset returns to Toronto after compiling 136 catches, 1,905 receiving yards and 12 TDs over the past five seasons. He is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season.

Marquel Lee notched his first two CFL sacks last week. He is tied for the league lead with 54 defensive plays.

Tevin Jones is eight catches shy of 200 in his career and his next TD will be his 20th.

OTT (0-7) at SSK (5-2)

Week 5: SSK 27 – OTT 22

Ottawa is 22-for-22 on field goals.

Jake Maier is a career 5-3 against Saskatchewan. He has passed for 948 yards in his last three games.

Justin Hardy needs five catches for 350 in his career.

Greg Bell is 120 rushing yards away from 2,000 in his career.

Ayden Eberhardt is on pace for a career-high 1,383 receiving yards.

Kalil Pimpleton leads the league with an average of 194.1 combined yards per game.

Saskatchewan has scored at least 27 points in each game this season.

The Roughriders have allowed the fewest points this season (195).

Saskatchewan has won six straight home games against Ottawa; dating back to 2018 when Trevor Harris was the REDBLACKS’ QB.

Harris is 11-4 against Ottawa. He is 49 passing yards shy of becoming the 12 th player to reach 40,000 in his career.

player to reach 40,000 in his career. In the teams’ first meeting, KeeSean Johnson recorded 137 yards on nine catches.

Quali Conley had 17 touches for 97 yards last week.

Tommy Stevens scored three rushing TDs last week to push his career total to 38, while moving into the Top-50 all-time. Ricky Ray (39) is No. 49.

EDM (6-2) at MTL (7-1)

Week 3: MTL 29 – EDM 32 (OT)

The teams split their season series in 2025. Montreal has won seven of their past 10 matchups. Edmonton last swept the season series in 2018.

Cody Fajardo is 5-1 against his former team. In his last four games, he has passed for 1,418 yards and 8 TDs to 0 INTs.

Austin Mack will visit Montreal for the first time, where he compiled 136 catches, 1,973 yards, six TDs and a Grey Cup over three seasons. He has 250 yards and two majors over his past two games.

Dariel Djabome will play his first game in his hometown. He has 15 defensive tackles and a sack in his last two games.

Tyrell Ford has three interceptions in his last four games.

Justin Rankin rushed for 179 yards, added 51 receiving yards and scored two TDs in the first matchup.

Montreal has won its last six games at home, dating back to last season.

Davis Alexander is 1-1 versus Edmonton. He is on pace for 6,273 passing yards, which would break the Als’ record held by Anthony Calvillo (6,041).

Last week in his eighth game, Tyson Philpot became the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000 receiving yards, while tying the CFL record held by Hall of Famers Hal Patterson and Terry Greer.

Philpot has five 100-receiving yard+ games this season. Jamel Richardson holds the record of 12 (2011), while Matt Clark holds the Canadian mark of nine (1991).

Tyler Snead is 36 receiving yards from 3,000. He set a career-high last week with 174.

Alexandre Gagné is tied with Chip Cox (94) for the team record in special teams tackles.

HAM (3-5) at BC (2-5)