Joanne Ireland, Dave Moir and Greg Peterson named to Media Wing Of Canadian Football Hall of Fame

TORONTO – The action and entertainment of Canadian football speak for themselves. But adding context and background paints a fuller picture. Powerful prose piques profundity and poignancy. Adept storytelling shapes events into more relatable, more powerful moments. The Media Wing of the Canadian Football Hall Fame (CFHOF) and Museum is reserved for those who have taken the game and crafted meaningful connections with fans, and in 2026, Joanne Ireland, Dave Moir and Greg Peterson will join their ranks.

“I am incredibly proud to congratulate Joanne, Dave and Greg on their well-deserved inductions,” said Jeff Hamilton, President of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). “Each has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, precision and storytelling that has vastly enriched the coverage of our game. Through decades of dedication, both in front of the microphone and behind the scenes, they have shaped how generations of fans experience and appreciate Canadian football.”

RELATED

» Jim Evenson, Frank Ivy round out CFHOF Class of 2026

» Charleston Hughes to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Brandon Banks to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Sean Millington to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Calvin Tiggle to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Selected by a committee of standing FRC members, the trio will be celebrated at the FRC Hall of Fame Induction Brunch in Calgary on the morning of Sunday, November 15, ahead of Canada’s largest annual single-day sporting event – the Grey Cup. The brunch is free to all paid-up FRC members and their guests.

The CFHOF Class of 2026, including Brandon Banks, Sean Millington, Charleston Hughes, Calvin Tiggle, Jim Evenson and Frank “Pop” Ivy, will be formally welcomed into the Hall at an evening Induction Ceremony on September 17, before being honoured at halftime of the annual Hall of Fame Game on September 18, when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. ​

JOANNE IRELAND



After joining the Edmonton Journal’s sports department in 1985, Ireland was tasked with a wide range of assignments, including the 1996 World Figure Skating Championships, the IndyCar Series, the 2001 World Championships in Athletics, and four Olympic Games.

After writing her first CFL story in 1988, there was no turning back.

For over a decade, the Edmonton native – once a proud member of her hometown team’s youth fan club, the Knothole Gang – reported on the league’s happenings and the diverse personalities within it. Her work often explored the human side of the sport – the passions, pressures, and problems the teams and their athletes faced.

During that span, she also served as a member of the Football Reporters of Canada before stepping into the role of president in 1998.

DAVE MOIR



​In the mid-1980s, Moir successfully transitioned his time spent as a standout receiver with the Calgary Colts junior football team into a professional television career. He rapidly built a reputation behind the scenes as one of the country’s premier statistics and graphics coordinators, becoming a critical asset for major national networks, including TSN, CBC, Rogers Sportsnet, CTV and Global.

Since 1990, Moir has worked continuously on TSN’s CFL broadcasts. Over a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, his precision and preparation have anchored 37 Grey Cup telecasts. Widely respected by peers for his meticulous attention to detail in high-pressure live environments, his work has directly supported Canada’s most iconic broadcasting voices, including Chris Cuthbert and Don Wittman.

While his career includes extensive coverage of elite hockey and eight Olympic Games, Moir’s enduring dedication to the gridiron has fundamentally shaped how millions of fans have experienced the biggest moments in Canadian football history.

GREG PETERSON



A former draft pick of his hometown Calgary Stampeders, Peterson began his broadcasting career with the team in 1994 as a sideline reporter. In 1996, he became the team’s colour commentator, partnering with the voice of the Stampeders, Mark Stephen. Now in their 29th year, the pair are the longest-serving broadcast team in CFL history.

Following a playing career highlighted by a victory in the 80thGrey Cup, Peterson remained active in the Calgary minor football community, coaching city and provincial championship teams at all levels, including the Calgary Bantam Football All-Star Selects for the past 25 years. He serves as the president and as a director of the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association, and of the Calgary Spring Football Association.

In 2022, Peterson was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of his CFL career and his extensive community involvement giving back to the sport. In 2023, he was named the Calgary Booster Club Sportsman of the Year.