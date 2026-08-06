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Murray, Richards and Taylor fined for actions in Week 9

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued three fines from Week 9.

  • Montreal defensive back Najee Murray has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.
  • Montreal linebacker Tyrell Richards has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa wide receiver Justin Hardy.
  • Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Taylor has been fined for making contact with an official.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:

  • Amounts of player fines
  • Discipline related to dress code violations
  • Discipline involving teams or staff
  • Discipline involving players who have been released