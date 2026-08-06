Murray, Richards and Taylor fined for actions in Week 9

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued three fines from Week 9.

Montreal defensive back Najee Murray has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.

Montreal linebacker Tyrell Richards has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa wide receiver Justin Hardy.

Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Taylor has been fined for making contact with an official.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: