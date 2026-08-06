Riders sign National kicker Dawson Hodge

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Dawson Hodge, the team announced on Thursday.

Hodge (five-foot-11, 180 pounds) played five collegiate seasons at Wilfrid Laurier, suiting up for 51 games with the Golden Hawks and scoring 419 points over his career.

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The Coquitlam, B.C. native handled both kicking and punting for Laurier, connecting on 51 of 76 career field goal attempts, including a career-long 49-yarder. He averaged 41.4 yards on 302 punts, with 72 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and averaged 58.3 yards on 258 kickoffs.

Hodge helped lead the Golden Hawks to the Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl in 2024.

He was named a first-team Ontario University Athletics all-star and a second-team U SPORTS All-Canadian in 2022. The 24-year-old attended training camp with the Calgary Stampeders in 2026 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts in 2025. He appeared in one preseason game for Saskatchewan, converting his lone 31-yard field goal attempt, averaging 64 yards on three kickoffs, and punting once for 48 yards.