Roughriders place Schaffer-Baker, Emilus, Campbell on six-game injured list

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker and defensive back Tevaughn Campbell on the six-game injured list, the team announced via depth chart on Thursday.

Schaffer-Baker and Campbell suffered injuries during Saskatchewan’s 28-26 win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 9. Emilus, who sustained a foot injury against Edmonton in Week 8, was listed as a game-time decision in Week 9 before being ruled out prior to kickoff. All three were absent from practice all week.

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The three players join running back AJ Ouellette and defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. on the six-game injured list, leaving the Roughriders without several key contributors as they prepare to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday night.

Schaffer-Baker and Campbell exited the Week 9 victory, forcing Saskatchewan to turn to its depth on both sides of the ball. Receivers Dhel Duncan-Busby, Johnny Johnson III and D’Sean Mimbs helped fill the void offensively, while James Burgess Jr. stepped into a larger role in the secondary, but is back with the practice roster this week.

Schaffer-Baker leads the Roughriders with 704 receiving yards on 45 catches and has scored four touchdowns. Emilus ranks third on the team with 448 yards on 31 receptions, while his five receiving touchdowns are tied with KeeSean Johnson for the team lead.

Despite the injuries, Saskatchewan held on for its fifth win of the season and will enter Week 10 with a 5-2 record.

The Roughriders and REDBLACKS kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mosaic Stadium. Canadian fans can catch the game on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network, while International fans can watch on CFL+.