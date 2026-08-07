3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Montreal in Week 10

MONTREAL — Division leading teams collide when the Edmonton Elks travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton suffered their second loss of the season last week, a 28-26 defeat at the hands of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Montreal has won five in a row after defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 9.

It was the Elks who won the previous matchup between the two, 32-29 at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 3, handing the Als their only loss thus far.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS/CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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EDMONTON ELKS

1. EVERY YARD MATTERS

Montreal ranks first in net offence and fourth in net yards allowed, leaving opponents with little margin for error. Against a team that can control the game on both sides of the ball, every yard matters.

2. WHO GETS THE HANDOFFS?

Head coach Mark Kilam has two options when going to his ground game. While running back Justin Rankin has cooled off after a torrid start, he still has game-changing ability, and Javon Leake has elite speed. As the Elks try to get their run game right, the Als front might need to worry about two rushers instead of one.

3. GETTING IN THE WAY

The Elks secondary has a tall task in front of it with an Als’ pass game that’s put up 2,795 yards. Edmonton’s defence leans heavily on the play of defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Kordell Jackson, who’s a game-time decision, to shut down opposing star receivers. As a team they’ve knocked down 32 passes.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DEFENSIVE DEPTH TO BE TESTED

It’s not how long the Alouettes’ injury list is, it’s how important the players on it are to the team’s success. Defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku as well as defensive backs Najee Murray and Wesley Sutton are all out with injuries. But, with adversity comes opportunity, particularly for lineman Decarius Hawthorne, linebacker Gemon Green and defensive back Faion Hicks.

2. MR. 1000

Receiver Tyson Philpot is on a historic pace, having already accumulated 1,023 receiving yards. He’ll draw most of the focus from the Elks secondary, but with the way he’s playing, it may not matter. If he’s covered, quarterback Davis Alexander can look to the league’s second leading receiver coming into the week, Tyler Snead.

3. WIN THE TURNOVER GAME

Montreal and Edmonton rank first and second in turnover ratio with +11 and +9 marks, respectively. In a game that gives every indication it will go down to the wire, who makes fewer critical mistakes will be in a better position to come out on top.

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