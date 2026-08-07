3 keys to victory for Hamilton, BC in Week 10

VANCOUVER — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions square off for the second time this season to close out Week 10.

Hamilton won the first meeting back in Week 3, but have gone 1-4 since.

BC picked up an important victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 9 to improve to 2-5.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. A FOURTH QUARTERBACK

Head coach Scott Milanovich will turn to starting quarterback No. 4 on Saturday night when Harrison Frost makes his first career Canadian Football League start. Frost represents a relative unknown for the Lions defence, as he’s appeared in 20 games over three seasons and completed 17 passes for 260 yards. Nine of those completions and 165 of the yards came in relief last week.

2. DEFENSIVE TAKEOVER

Hamilton’s defence has been stellar this season and they will need to be again against a Lions offence getting weapons back into the fold. The secondary has allowed 11 passing touchdowns, the second fewest of any team coming into action this week. Defensive backs Devodric Bynum and Jamal Peters will have to keep another talented pivot at bay in Nathan Rourke.

3. STRONGER AS THE GAME GOES ON

The Ticats have struggled at inopportune times this season, having allowed 109 of their 234 points in the fourth quarter. Smart decisions and managing the clock to keep the ball out of the hands of the Lions offence is imperative late in the game.

BC LIONS

1. BACK TO NATHAN ROURKE

Unlike their opponents, the Lions will enjoy the return of their starting quarterback. Nathan Rourke is back after missing the previous two games, and while Kaidon Salter led the team to a win last week, head coach Buck Pearce should be happy to see his starter back in the pocket. Rourke completed 24-of-35 passes for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception the first time around against the Ticats.

2. HELP AT WIDEOUT

Rourke will have a receiver the team’s previous quarterbacks played without as Jevon Cottoy also returns. He’ll join Justin McInnis and Keon Hatcher Sr. to round out a dangerous receiving corps going up against a strong Ticats’ secondary that’s allowing under 280 yards per game.

3. JAMES BUTLER IS BACK, ZANDER HORVATH CAN HELP

It’s all about the offence this week for BC. Running back James Butler checks back in after missing the win over Winnipeg with a foot issue. If Butler isn’t getting the ball, it’ll go to Zander Horvath. Horvath averaged 11.2 yards per rush against the Bombers and provides a physical presence.

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