Ranking the 3 rematches on the Week 10 schedule

TORONTO — The second half of the CFL season is approaching, but there will be a familiar feel to the remainder of the Week 10 schedule.

Each of the week’s final three matchups features teams that have already met in 2026. Saskatchewan held off Ottawa in Week 5, Hamilton’s offence delivered a dominant showing against BC and Edmonton handed Montreal its only loss of the season.

Plenty has changed since those first meetings, however. Injuries have altered lineups, quarterbacks have moved in and out of the picture and teams have continued to establish their identities.

With new circumstances surrounding all three games, we’re ranking the Week 10 rematches based on level of intrigue. All three are must-watch matchups, but some carry a little more uncertainty [not sure what you mean by uncertainty, I’d say anticipation or something along those lines] than others.

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1. EDMONTON AT MONTREAL

Saturday, August 8

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Previous meeting: Edmonton 32, Montreal 29 in overtime (Week 3)

Montreal has won every game since travelling to Commonwealth Stadium in Week 3, making this the most intriguing rematch on the schedule [in Week 10. The Elks remain the only team to defeat the Alouettes this season, while the loss is also the only one of Davis Alexander’s CFL career as a starter.

Edmonton overcame an early 13-point deficit and persistent rain to earn the overtime victory. Justin Rankin powered the comeback with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns before Cody Fajardo scored the game-winning major in overtime.

The Alouettes will now have an opportunity to return the favour at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, while the Elks will try to prove their first victory was no fluke and sweep the season series.

2. HAMILTON AT BC

Saturday, August 8

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Previous meeting: Hamilton 41, BC 27 (Week 3)

The recent history between these teams makes this the second-most intriguing rematch on the schedule. Their 2025 meeting featured 79 points and required overtime, while Hamilton’s convincing Week 3 win this season provided the latest chapter in a matchup that has consistently delivered offence and drama.

Bo Levi Mitchell led that victory by completing 15 of 18 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns as Hamilton built a 27-9 halftime lead and repeatedly attacked BC through the air. Nathan Rourke finished with 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

The circumstances will be significantly different this time. Mitchell has since been injured, while Rourke returns to BC’s lineup after missing time of his own.

Almost exactly one year after Rourke threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns in BC’s 41-38 overtime win over Hamilton, the Lions will try to reverse this season’s result in front of their home crowd. The Ticats, meanwhile, will attempt to defeat BC with Harrison Frost leading the way at quarterback.

3. OTTAWA AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, August 7

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Previous meeting: Saskatchewan 27, Ottawa 22 (Week 5)

This rematch ranks third, but it remains a highly intriguing, must-watch matchup after Saskatchewan’s five-point win in the first meeting showed how little separated the teams. The Roughriders needed key contributions from all three phases to overcome Ottawa’s fast start and hold off a late comeback.

Mathew Sexton’s punt-return touchdown provided the biggest swing, while Trevor Harris threw for 243 yards and two majors. Ottawa remained within reach until Saskatchewan’s defence stopped Bryson Barnes on a late third-down sneak.

The REDBLACKS showed they could pressure the Riders and challenge them into the fourth quarter. To reverse the result at Mosaic Stadium, they will need to win more of the decisive moments on special teams and in short-yardage situations.