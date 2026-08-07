Rourke, Butler return for Lions; Frost to start for Ticats

VANCOUVER — Nathan Rourke and running back James Butler will return to the BC Lions’ lineup for Saturday’s Week 10 matchup at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will turn to Harrison Frost at quarterback.

Rourke and Butler are listed as starters on BC’s depth chart, while Frost gets the nod on Hamilton’s depth chart. The two teams are preparing for a rematch of their Week 3 battle, won 41-27 by the Ticats.

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Rourke has been sidelined since leaving BC’s Week 7 game against the Edmonton Elks with an injury following the Lions’ opening possession. The National pivot has thrown for 1,403 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Butler returns after missing the Lions’ Week 9 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The former Tiger-Cat has rushed 62 times for 296 yards and four touchdowns while adding 15 catches for 121 yards this season.

Frost entered Hamilton’s Week 9 game against the Calgary Stampeders, completing nine of 20 passes for 165 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. He will now make the start as the Ticats attempt to sweep the season series against the Lions.