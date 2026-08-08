3 stats that defined BC’s Week 10 win over Hamilton

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VANCOUVER — The BC Lions came out on top of a tightly-fought contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday evening, winning 27-24 at home. Nathan Rourke‘s returned from an injury absence as BC recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Zander Horvath produced once more in the BC backfield, while Justin McInnis had a number of key catches to help the Lions get over the line.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 10.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Lions leave it late to get past Tiger-Cats at home

» Depth Charts: HAM | BC

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Lions

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

2 – ZANDER HORVATH TOUCHDOWNS

The expanded presence of Zander Horvath in the BC backfield has given his team’s offence an extra element, with two strong performances from the running back helping the Lions to two consecutive wins.

Horvath now has 10 touchdowns on the year after hitting pay dirt twice against the Ticats. He showed off his receiving chops once more with his third receiving major on BC’s opening possession and then rumbled in at the goal line early in the second half. He finished with 62 yards on 16 attempts in the win.

0 – BC LIONS SACKS ALLOWED

The BC offensive line did a superb job of protecting their star quarterback in his return to action, not allowing a single sack in Saturday’s contest.

Up against the likes of Julian Howsare and Philip Ossai, Rourke was afforded time to operate. If it wasn’t for a couple of dropped passes and miscued plays, it could’ve been an even more productive day the Canadian pivot.

159 – JUSTIN MCINNIS RECEIVING YARDS

It was far from a perfect day at the office for Rourke, McInnis, or the Lions’ receiving room as a whole for that matter. Though McInnis would probably want to have a couple of plays back, he was able to come up big on a couple of occasions to help his team in the end.

An impressive flea flicker resulted in an 82-yard passing play between Rourke and McInnis late in the first half as the hosts responded to back-to-back touchdown drives from the Tabbies. After the break, a 20-yard reception by McInnis got the chains moving on BC’s first scoring drive of the second half. Late in the game, McInnis caught a 33-yard pass on second-and-long to help set up Whyte’s winning kick.