3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 10 win over Edmonton

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MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes put together a complete performance on Saturday afternoon, riding a balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays to a 48-30 win over the Edmonton Elks at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The win sent Montreal into its Week 11 bye with a six-game win streak and an 8-1 record.

Edmonton hung around early and entered halftime within one score, but couldn’t keep pace after the break and fell to 6-3.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 10.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alexander, Philpot connect for three touchdowns as Als down Elks

» Depth Charts: EDM | MTL

» Elks, Alouettes by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

3 – TYSON PHILPOT TOUCHDOWNS

Despite becoming the fastest Canadian in CFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, Tyson Philpot entered the game without a touchdown catch since Week 6. The league’s leading receiver ended that drought in emphatic fashion, finding the end zone three times against the CFL’s top scoring defence to take over the league-lead.

Philpot did most of his damage in a back-and-forth second quarter, hauling in a pair of touchdowns to keep Montreal in front of a surging Elks offence. After Edmonton cooled off in the fourth, Philpot delivered his best play of the day, adjusting in the air to pull down a 56-yard bomb from Davis Alexander and stretch Montreal’s lead to 23 points.

0 – ELKS THIRD-QUARTER POINTS

The teams entered halftime having scored 17 points apiece in the second quarter, but Edmonton couldn’t match Montreal’s production after the break. The Elks opened the third quarter with a turnover on a forced fumble by Kabion Ento, then followed it with an interception to Tyrice Beverette, giving Montreal prime field position.

The Alouettes capitalized on both mistakes, needing just three plays to turn Ento’s takeaway into a 32-yard touchdown pass from Davis Alexander to Tyler Snead before adding a field goal after Beverette’s interception. Edmonton’s offence couldn’t generate a response in the quarter, allowing Montreal to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage heading into the fourth.

481 – ALOUETTES TOTAL YARDS OF OFFENCE

Montreal’s offence faced its biggest test of the season against Edmonton’s No. 1-ranked defence, but the Alouettes piled up 481 yards to answer the challenge. Alexander made another prolific passing performance look routine, throwing for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Philpot and Snead combined for 277 yards, building on last week’s outing when the duo accounted for 358 of Alexander’s 420 passing yards against the REDBLACKS. Travis Theis kept the Elks honest on the ground, adding his third career 100-yard rushing performance on 14 carries while contributing 41 yards through the air.

Aside from a game-ending punt, just four of Montreal’s possessions ended without points. When an offence can attack with Alexander through the air, Philpot and Snead on the outside and Theis on the ground, there aren’t many ways for a defence to take away everything. Mark Kilam’s unit found that out firsthand, struggling to string stops together down the stretch.