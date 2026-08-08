3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 10 win over Ottawa

As the CFL’s Official Charity Partner, World Vision Canada works alongside players, teams, and fans to create meaningful change for children and communities worldwide. From clean water initiatives to education and empowerment programs, the partnership highlights how the rhythms of the game can inspire rhythms of change far beyond the field.

REGINA — For the Saskatchewan Roughriders, two is better than one. Starting quarterback Trevor Harris continued his stellar season on Friday, while backup Tommy Stevens did more damage on the ground with three touchdowns scored as the Riders took down the Ottawa REDBLACKS 42-20.

The Riders won the turnover battle and got some electric play from both of their quarterbacks late in the game to get past the REDBLACKS and make it back-to-back wins.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 9.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Tommy Stevens scores hat-trick of touchdowns as Riders overpower REDBLACKS

» Depth Charts: OTT | SSK

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Roughriders

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

4 – TURNOVERS FORCED BY SASKATCHEWAN

While the Riders’ offence really came alive after the break, their defence was resolute throughout the contest, putting pressure on Jake Maier and silencing the visitor’s ground game. Antoine Brooks Jr. was the first to react to a fumbled snap from Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton in the first quarter, although a Harris interception would mean no points were scored off of the turnover. With Maier under duress in the pocket in the second quarter, an incomplete pass on third down meant a turnover on downs, with Saskatchewan going the other way to make it a tie game.

With the Riders holding a 14-point lead early in the fourth, a Jonathan Edouard interception on Maier cooled off any hope of a late push from the REDBLACKS. A fumble recovery by Benoit Marion in garbage time was just icing on the cake for Saskatchewan’s defence.

3 – TOMMY STEVENS TOUCHDOWNS

He just can’t stop scoring. Stevens made it back-to-back hat-trick games with three more majors on Friday Night Football as he powered his team to victory in the fourth quarter.

For his first of the game, Stevens rolled in from a yard out as is typical from the short-yardage specialist. Stevens then scored his next two from the shotgun, pounding the rock into the end zone from six yards out with just over 10 minutes to go, then icing the game with a seven-yard touchdown after the three-minute warning.

14 – CONSECUTIVE TREVOR HARRIS COMPLETIONS

Harris was in flow state to close out Friday’s ball game, throwing 14 straight completions to end the contest as Saskatchewan’s offence got into rhythm at the opportune time.

Harris missed on his second pass attempt of the second half but from there he was perfect. Saskatchewan’s star pivot then went 14-14 for 196 yards and a touchdown, leading his offence on four touchdown drives to end the game.