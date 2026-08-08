Alexander, Philpot connect for three touchdowns as Als down Elks

MONTREAL — Tyson Philpot found the end zone three times as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Edmonton Elks 48-30 on a muggy Saturday afternoon at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, extending their win streak to six games.

Philpot was the difference-maker for Montreal, hauling in 10 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Davis Alexander continued his stellar season with his eighth 300-yard performance in nine games, finishing with 352 yards, four passing touchdowns, a rushing score and an interception on 22/28 passing. Tyler Snead also racked up 146 receiving yards, while Travis Theis added 100 rushing yards and 141 total from scrimmage.

Montreal improved to 8-1 on the season and avenged its lone loss, a 32-29 overtime defeat to Edmonton in Week 3.

Late in a first quarter defined by a clash between the league’s two top defences, the Alouettes got a break when Kylan Guidry blocked an Edmonton punt and Donovan Manuel recovered at midfield. Montreal broke the ice four plays later, as Alexander scrambled 10 yards for the touchdown.

Cody Fajardo got the Elks on the board early in the second quarter with a dive from the one, becoming the ninth player in CFL history to throw for 100 touchdowns and rush for 50. Alexander answered with a five-minute march capped by a dot to a wide-open Philpot in the corner of the end zone.

Tyrell Ford set up Edmonton’s equalizer with his second interception of the half, picking off Alexander deep in Montreal territory. Fajardo made the Alouettes pay, finding Joshua Cephus for the touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

The Als reclaimed the lead late in the half, riding Travis Theis into the red zone as he picked up 45 of his 99 first-half yards before Alexander found Philpot for his second major of the afternoon.

The Elks opted for a field goal on third-and-one in the red zone, but with only 23 seconds to operate, the Als answered with one of their own to take a 24-17 lead into the break.

Kabion Ento opened the second half with a bang, stripping the ball from his former teammate Austin Mack to set the Als offence up at midfield. Two snaps later, Alexander connected with Snead on a home-run ball to extend the lead and push the receiver past 130 yards on the afternoon.

Facing a multi-possession deficit for the first time, the Elks upped the aggression with passes downfield, but Tyrice Beverette was lurking on Fajardo’s sideline pass to Mack, making it back-to-back turnovers for Edmonton to open the half. Montreal turned it into points again, this time on a 38-yard field goal from Jose Maltos.

Down the stretch, Alexander loaded up again, hurling a 56-yard bomb midway through the quarter to Philpot to complete the hat trick. Philpot’s third touchdown was his most dazzling, as he adjusted around a defender to make the grab and extend the Als’ lead to 41-18.

Edmonton tacked on two touchdowns in the late stages, with Mack hauling in an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone to round out his nine-reception, 110-yard day, but the deficit was too big to overcome as Montreal closed out the victory.

Fajardo finished with 231 yards as the Elks dropped a second straight game to fall to 6-3.

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The Edmonton Elks welcome another East Division opponent in Week 11 when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, August 15. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season, with the rematch coming in Week 16 in Toronto. The teams split their two matchups in 2025, with Toronto taking the most recent meeting 31-30.

The Montreal Alouettes have a Week 11 bye before hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday, August 20. Montreal will look to complete a three-game season sweep after earning wins of 37-35 in Week 4 and 34-13 in Week 9. The Alouettes are 5-2 following a bye since 2024, with their most recent post-bye win coming against the Stampeders, a 37-30 victory in Week 6.