Lions leave it late to get past Tiger-Cats at home

VANCOUVER — Zander Horvath scored two touchdowns and Sean Whyte converted a field goal with 30 seconds on the clock to lift the BC Lions past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-24 on Saturday evening. Nathan Rourke returned to the field for the Leos after a three-game injury absence to make it back-to-back wins for BC as they try to climb the West Division standings.

Rourke orchestrated an 11-play, 69-yard drive to set up Whyte’s kick, delivering the football to Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy for key first-down pickups. Whyte did the rest from 24 yards out, leaving the Tabbies with a ton of work to do with just seconds remaining. Marc Liegghio had the chance to be the hero, but a 57-yard attempt would prove to be too tall a task for Hamilton’s kicker as the Lions edged it in the end.

Rourke finished the ball game 22-39 through the air, passing for 370 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Cottoy caught all seven of his targets for 109 yards while McInnis had five catches on 11 targets, going for 159 yards and a touchdown. Horvath paced the running backs with 16 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown to go with an receiving score on BC’s first possession.

In his first CFL start, Harrison Frost gave his team a chance until the very end. He finished the game 20-33 with 239 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was on the receiving end of Frost’s touchdown pass in the second quarter as the Ticats scored majors on back-to-back possessions.

A nifty flea flicker from Rourke went to McInnis for a monster 82-yard touchdown to tie things up at 14 but a 47-yard boot from Liegghio meant that it would be the visitors going into halftime with a slender lead.

The Ticats’ offence got off to a timid start in the second half however. Horvath scored the first points after the break on a one-yard run, as the Lions’ back hit double digits for majors in 2026.

Early in the fourth with the Lions looking to make it a two-score game, Jamal Peters picked off Rourke after the ball bounced off of the fingertips of Keon Hatcher Sr. Off of the turnover, the Ticats moved the chains for the first time in the second half and Frost aired it out to Myron Mitchell to set up Dolegala’s second score of the day, making it a must-see finish.

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The Lions will hit the road to take on the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, August 13. This will be the second meeting between the two West Division clubs after the Stamps were victors in Vancouver back in Week 4.

Wrapping up Week 11 will be the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Tiger-Cats on Saturday, August 15 from Hamilton Stadium. The Ticats will look to avoid a sixth straight defeat at the hands of the Riders.