Tommy Stevens scores hat-trick of touchdowns as Riders overpower REDBLACKS

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders used a big second-half performance from quarterbacks Tommy Stevens and Trevor Harris to get past the Ottawa REDBLACKS 42-20 at Mosaic Stadium. Harris was lights out in the second half while Stevens scored three touchdowns for the second-straight week to make it back-to-back wins for Saskatchewan and leave Ottawa searching for their first result of the year.

The first three quarters of Friday Night Football saw four lead changes but the hosts turned up the heat to get over the line in what was a comprehensive victory in the end. Down 14-13 in the third after Jake Maier delivered to Justin Hardy for Ottawa’s second touchdown, Saskatchewan’s offence would rattle off four majors to Ottawa’s one the rest of the way, with Stevens getting in the end zone three times in the final quarter to solidify his spot at the top of the touchdown scoring charts.

Harris connected with Dylan Djete midway through the third for the receiver’s first CFL touchdown. Shortly after, Stevens registered his first score of the game with a signature goal-line carry, rounding off a drive in which Harris threw eight passes for 73 yards. Saskatchewan’s starter would end Friday’s game completing 14 consecutive passes.

Jonathan Edouard intercepted Jake Maier for Saskatchewan’s third turnover forced against Ottawa. Saskatchewan would then go the other way as Stevens hit pay dirt for his second touchdown of the night. With less than 90 seconds remaining, Stevens got into the end zone once more to make it back-to-back three-touchdown games, putting the game well out of reach for Ottawa.

In the first quarter, Harris eclipsed the 40,000 mark for passing yards in the CFL, joining an elite 12-man group. He finished the game 30-38 with 401 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Without the likes of Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker, Harris had no trouble finding success through the air, with KeeSean Johnson and Johnny Johnson III both surpassing 100 receiving yards. The former grabbed Saskatchewan’s first touchdown of the game right before halftime.

Maier was solid in the loss for Ottawa, managing to go 31-43 for 339 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Ayden Eberhardt finished with eight catches for 99 yards to lead the Ottawa receiving room.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 10 win over Ottawa

» Depth Charts: OTT | SSK

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Roughriders

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SCORING PLAYS

NEXT UP

The REDBLACKS’ road trip continues in Week 11 with a visit to Winnipeg on Friday, August 14. The Blue Bombers have won four in a row against the REDBLACKS, including an overtime victory back in Week 7.

Wrapping up Week 11 will be the Roughriders and Tiger-Cats on Saturday, August 15 from Hamilton Stadium. The Riders put up a dominant win last time out against the Tabbies in Week 6 and will look to claim six straight against their East Division opponent.