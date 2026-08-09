CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
I’m TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, August 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
The BC Lions did not practice on Sunday, August 9, 2026.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Jaydon Grant
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jaylon Hutchings
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Zy Alexander
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Damon Webb
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
Friday, August 14 | 8:30 p.m. | Princess Auto Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, August 15 | 3:00 p.m. | Commonwealth Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, August 15 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status