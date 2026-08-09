CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

I’m TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC LIONS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, August 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status Reggie Begelton WR Knee Limited Jaydon Grant DB Ankle DNP Jaylon Hutchings DL Ankle DNP Zy Alexander DB Shoulder DNP Damon Webb DB Shoulder DNP Jesulayomi Ojutalayo WR Not Injury Related DNP

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, August 14 | 8:30 p.m. | Princess Auto Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, August 15 | 3:00 p.m. | Commonwealth Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, August 15 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status