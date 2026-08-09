Follow CFL

© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Injury Reports August 9, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

Stampeders.com

I’m TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC LIONS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, August 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Knee Limited
Jaydon Grant DB Ankle DNP
Jaylon Hutchings DL Ankle DNP
Zy Alexander DB Shoulder DNP
Damon Webb DB Shoulder DNP
Jesulayomi Ojutalayo WR Not Injury Related DNP

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, August 14 | 8:30 p.m. | Princess Auto Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, August 15 | 3:00 p.m. | Commonwealth Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, August 15 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 