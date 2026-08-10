5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10 featured big performances through the air, breakout players continuing to establish themselves and defenders making their presence felt.

Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders produced several standout efforts in their win over Ottawa, while Montreal’s offence continued rolling in a convincing victory over Edmonton.

Here are five PFF grades and statistics that stood out from Week 10.

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AYDEN EBERHARDT | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 4 CONTESTED CATCHES

Ayden Eberhardt provided Jake Maier with a reliable option throughout Ottawa’s loss to Saskatchewan, catching eight passes for a team-high 99 yards.

Four of those receptions came in contested situations, highlighting Eberhardt’s ability to make plays even without clear separation. His performance helped Maier finish with 339 passing yards as the REDBLACKS moved the football effectively despite the final score.

KEESEAN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 9 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

With Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus unavailable, KeeSean Johnson took on an even larger role in Saskatchewan’s passing attack.

Johnson caught 11 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, helping Trevor Harris surpass 400 passing yards in the victory. Nine of Johnson’s receptions moved the chains, three more receiving first downs than any other player in Week 10.

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Travis Theis continued his breakout campaign with another productive performance in Montreal’s 48-30 win over Edmonton.

Theis reached 100 rushing yards on just 14 carries while forcing a league-high six missed tackles in Week 10. He also added 41 yards as a receiver, giving him 141 yards from scrimmage and providing balance alongside the Alouettes’ explosive passing attack.

JAMEER THURMAN | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 85.3 RUN-DEFENCE GRADE

Getting the crowd going early! Thurman lands a big tackle for loss on the opening play. 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/mfyBELWyjD — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

Jameer Thurman played an important role in limiting Ottawa’s production on the ground, earning a Week 10-best 85.3 run-defence grade from PFF.

The veteran linebacker registered three defensive stops, including two tackles that held the REDBLACKS to a loss or no gain. His work helped Saskatchewan keep Ottawa’s rushing attack from establishing any sustained momentum.

DEVIN ADAMS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 91.0 DEFENSIVE GRADE

Jonathan Edouard makes a diving interception and the Riders take over! 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/DHmmVSYkeI — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

Devin Adams earned the highest defensive grade of any CFL player in Week 10 at 91.0.

Adams did his best work rushing the passer, generating five total pressures and recording a 29 per cent pass-rush win rate on his way to a 90.0 pass-rush grade. His disruptive performance helped Saskatchewan force three turnovers (including the Jonathan Edouard pick highlighted above) and pull away in the second half of its 42-20 win.