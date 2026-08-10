Argos sign American defensive back Akili Arnold

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Sunday that they have signed American defensive back Akili Arnold.

Arnold (six-foot, 200 pounds) signed with the Argos in February and attended training camp with the team in May. The California native played 12 games at the University of Southern California in 2024, where he tallied 60 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections for the Trojans.

RELATED

» Zander Horvath scores twice as Lions down Tiger-Cats

» Tommy Stevens scores hat-trick of touchdowns as Riders overpower REDBLACKS

» Argos overcome turnovers, outlast Stamps in Toronto

» Alexander, Philpot connect for three touchdowns as Als down Elks

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Arnold spent his first five seasons of college football at Oregon State (2019-2023), where he recorded 150 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 50 games.

The team also announced the release of American offensive lineman Darius Washington.