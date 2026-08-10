REDBLACKS sign defensive back Kenzel Lawler; release defensive backs Demerio Houston, Amari Henderson

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced a series of moves Monday, including the signing of American defensive back Kenzel Lawler and the release of American defensive backs Demerio Houston and Amari Henderson.

The REDBLACKS also announced the signings of American receiver Grant DuBose, National offensive lineman Jaxon Morkin and National long snapper Lucus Spencer.

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Lawler most recently attended rookie minicamps with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Before turning pro, Lawler played two seasons at the University of Montana (2024-25), registering 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 15 passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Utah, where he played 16 games over two seasons, registering one total tackle and one pass defended. He is the brother of CFL receiver Kenny Lawler.

Houston signed with Ottawa in February. The Southern University product has played 58 games over six CFL seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-23, ’25), Calgary Stampeders (2024) and REDBLACKS (2026), registering 202 total tackles, including 198 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, 11 interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

Henderson is in his fifth CFL season, having appeared in 52 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-24) and REDBLACKS (2025-26) and totalled 148 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

DuBose played three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, registering two receptions for 11 yards. He was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round, 256th overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent that season with the club. He also had a stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

Morkin suited up in four games for the Edmonton Elks last season and spent training camp with the club earlier this year. The Windsor native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round, 30th overall, in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft.

Spencer spent training camp with the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season. A defensive lineman in college, Spencer played 30 games over four seasons at Bishop’s University (2021-24), where he registered 16 total tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss.