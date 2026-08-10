Riders sign National receiver Vyshonne Janusas

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Vyshonne Janusas, the team announced on Monday.

Janusas (five-foot-11, 229 pounds) dressed for 12 games with the Calgary Stampeders over the 2025 season and part of the 2026 season. He was selected by Calgary in the fifth round, 38th overall, in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. In 12 career CFL games, he recorded four receptions for 26 yards.

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Prior to beginning his professional career, Janusas played collegiately at the University of Guelph, appearing in 16 games for the Gryphons. He recorded 66 receptions for 928 yards and eight touchdowns over his final two seasons, including a 2024 season in which he posted 37 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns in eight games en route to being named Guelph’s Most Valuable Player.

In 2023, he recorded 29 receptions for 382 yards and five touchdowns in six games. Over his collegiate career, Janusas also totaled 26 kickoff returns for 755 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per return, including a 109-yard kickoff return touchdown.