AMSOIL Power Rankings: Riders climb as Als maintain top spot

TORONTO — Week 10 is in the books and the 2026 season has reached its midway point.

Montreal remains at the top, while Saskatchewan moves up after winning their second straight game.

Four more games are on the schedule in Week 11 as teams continue to position themselves for the second half of the season.

Where does every team stand in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings?

RELATED

» Zander Horvath scores twice as Lions down Tiger-Cats

» Tommy Stevens scores hat-trick of touchdowns as Riders overpower REDBLACKS

» Argos overcome turnovers, outlast Stamps in Toronto

» Alexander, Philpot connect for three touchdowns as Als down Elks

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 1

Last game: 48-30 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 20

Worth noting: The Alouettes avenged its only loss of the season with an impressive offensive performance against Edmonton. Davis Alexander threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns while adding another major on the ground, with three of his touchdown passes going to Tyson Philpot. Philpot finished with 131 yards, Tyler Snead added 146 and Travis Theis rushed for 100 as the Alouettes showcased their balance. Montreal has won six straight games and enters its bye week with an 8-1 record.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 3

Last game: 42-20 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Hamilton, August 15

Worth noting: Saskatchewan scored four touchdowns after falling behind 14-13 in the third quarter to pull away from Ottawa. Trevor Harris surpassed 40,000 career passing yards and finished with 401, completing his final 14 attempts. KeeSean Johnson and Johnny Johnson III both surpassed 100 receiving yards despite the absences of Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus. Tommy Stevens added three rushing touchdowns for the second consecutive week as the Riders improved to 6-2 ahead of a trip to Hamilton.

3. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 2

Last game: 48-30 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Toronto, August 15

Worth noting: Edmonton was even with Montreal midway through the second quarter before the Alouettes created separation in the second half. Austin Mack remained productive against his former team, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Cody Fajardo became the ninth player in CFL history to reach 100 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing majors. The Elks remain second in the West at 6-3 and will return home looking to get back in the win column against Toronto.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 4

Last game: 33-30 loss to Toronto

Next game: vs. BC, August 13

Worth noting: Calgary’s defence generated five takeaways against Toronto, including a 67-yard interception return touchdown from Adrian Greene. Ben Labrosse added two interceptions, while Dedrick Mills rushed for 79 yards as the Stampeders remained in the game until the final possession. Calgary returns home at 4-5 with an opportunity to respond against a BC team directly behind it in the West Division standings.

5. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 5

Last game: 33-30 win over Calgary

Next game: at Edmonton, August 15

Worth noting: The Argonauts overcame five turnovers to earn a dramatic victory in its home opener. Chad Kelly continued attacking downfield and finished with 349 passing yards, with Damonte Coxie accounting for 161 of them. Sam Hicks scored touchdowns as both a runner and receiver, including a 40-yard fourth-quarter major that put Toronto in front. The Argos’ defence then delivered a crucial third-down stop before Brady Lidster kicked the winning field goal, moving Toronto to 4-4 ahead of its visit to Edmonton.

6. BC Lions

Last week: 6

Last game: 27-24 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Calgary, August 13

Worth noting: Nathan Rourke made an immediate impact in his return from a three-game absence, throwing for 370 yards and two touchdowns. He led an 11-play, 69-yard drive in the closing minutes to set up Sean Whyte’s winning field goal. Justin McInnis recorded 159 receiving yards and a touchdown, Jevon Cottoy added 109 yards and Zander Horvath scored twice. After ending a five-game slide in Week 9, the Lions have now won two straight heading into an important divisional matchup in Calgary.

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 7

Last game: 35-19 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 14

Worth noting: Winnipeg had the week off after entering its bye with a 4-4 record. The break provided the Bombers with time to regroup following consecutive losses and prepare for the second half of their schedule. Brady Oliveira surpassed 100 rushing yards in Winnipeg’s most recent outing, while quarterback Zach Collaros seems to be nearing a return. The Bombers stay at Princess Auto Stadium in Week 11 to host Ottawa.

8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 8

Last game: 27-24 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 15

Worth noting: Harrison Frost kept Hamilton within reach until the final seconds in his first CFL start, completing 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was the one who caught the scoring pass, while Myron Mitchell helped set up another major with a key fourth-quarter reception. Kicker Marc Liegghio was given an opportunity to tie the game from 57 yards after BC moved ahead in the final minute, but his attempt came up short. Hamilton now returns home to face Saskatchewan in Week 11.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 42-20 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Winnipeg, August 14

Worth noting: Ottawa held a 14-13 lead during a back-and-forth third quarter before Saskatchewan took control down the stretch. Jake Maier threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, with Ayden Eberhardt leading the receiving corps once more with eight catches for 99 yards, including four contested grabs. Justin Hardy and Kalil Pimpleton both found the end zone as the REDBLACKS generated 20 points against one of the league’s top teams. Ottawa will look to build on those positives when it travels to Winnipeg.