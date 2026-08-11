Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 11 picks

TORONTO — We have a new leader in the CFL.ca writers’ picks standings.

Jamie Nye has taken over the top spot from Kristina Costabile, leading by a single game as we head into the halfway mark of the 2026 season. Matt Cauz is tied with Kristina at 22-16, followed by Vicki Hall and Pat Steinberg.

Will Kristina or Matt pull into first ahead of Jamie this week?

Let’s find out everyone’s picks for Week 11.

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BC AT CALGARY

Thursday, August 13

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The BC Lions (3-5) defeated the Tiger-Cats in Week 10, their second in a row, which was much-needed as they look to move up the standings in the West Division. Now just a game behind Calgary (4-5), Nathan Rourke and his Lions face an important contest on Thursday night against those Stampeders. Despite winning the turnover battle last week, including Adrian Greene scoring a pick-six in the contest, Calgary wasn’t able to hang on for the win against Toronto. Can they get back into the win column this week? The pick makers are undecided on who will win on Thursday night.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Calgary

OTTAWA AT WINNIPEG

Friday, August 14

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

Ottawa has yet to win a game in 2026, as they fell to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. The team continues to make roster adjustments, most recently releasing veteran defensive backs Demerio Houston and Amari Henderson and signing defensive back Kenzel Lawler, the brother of Ticats receiver Kenny Lawler. There was some good news out of Winnipeg this week as quarterback Zach Collaros was practicing with the first team offence to start the week, as the Bombers return from their bye. Assuming Collaros will start on Friday, will he lead his team to their fifth win of the year and push them above .500? Or will this be the week that the REDBLACKS erase the zero in the win column? All of the writers are going with Winnipeg.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg

TORONTO AT EDMONTON

Saturday, August 15

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CRAVE/CFL+

Toronto won their second game in a row last week in their return to BMO Field, taking down the Calgary Stampeders with a late, game-winning field goal that was possible thanks to a big third down stop by their defence. In a heavyweight battle against the Montreal Alouettes, the Elks came up empty-handed, losing their second-straight game. Can Cody Fajardo and co. get back into the win column at Commonwealth Stadium? Or will Chad Kelly and his Argos row to a third-straight victory?

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Edmonton

SASKATCHEWAN AT HAMILTON

Saturday, August 15

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The final game of the week features the Saskatchewan Roughriders travelling to Hamilton Stadium to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Harrison Frost settled into his first start in the CFL and finished the game against BC completing 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Riders, missing five key starters in Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus, AJ Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Tevaughn Campbell, still defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS by 22 points. Will it be Trevor Harris and co. getting the win on Saturday night? Or can Frost lead the Ticats to their first win since Week 7?

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan