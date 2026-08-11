REDBLACKS sign defensive lineman Sione Teuhema

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema .
Teuhema has played two games this season for the BC Lions, registering two defensive tackles.
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The Southeastern University product has played 60 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Lions (2022-25), registering 119 total tackles and 25 quarterback sacks. Teuhema previously spent time in the National Football League with the Carolina Panthers (2019-20).