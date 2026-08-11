Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 11

TORONTO — Week 10 saw several big-name players return to lineups, creating even more options for CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet and CFL Weekly Fantasy users to consider.

Week 11 presents a new set of matchups to take advantage of. A potential high-scoring game in Toronto offers one of the week’s most appealing quarterbacks, while a veteran in his second game back from injury could be an intriguing play.

As usual, we have a start and a sit for both formats, giving you a foundation to build your lineups.

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START

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Cody Fajardo draws a favourable matchup against a Toronto defence allowing an average of 317 passing yards per game.

Fajardo has thrown seven touchdown passes against just one interception over his last three games while averaging 342.3 passing yards per contest, including a 510-yard performance in Week 8. The Argonauts also have a potent offence capable of putting points on the board, giving this matchup the potential to become a back-and-forth affair and making Fajardo one of the most appealing quarterback options in Week 11.

If he’s already on your roster, move him into your starting lineup. If not, this is the week to explore a trade for him before a potential back-and-forth affair with Toronto drives his value even higher.

SIT

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS QUARTERBACKS

Zach Collaros appears poised to return from injury, but fantasy users may want to wait before putting him back into their starting lineups.

The Bombers could lean heavily on Brady Oliveira as Collaros settles back into the offence. Keep Collaros on your bench if he’s already on your roster, or consider adding him as a stash if he’s available. He could regain his starting value over the second half of the season, but Winnipeg’s passing game carries too much uncertainty to trust in Week 11.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

START

JEVON COTTOY | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Jevon Cottoy made an immediate impact in his return from injury, catching seven passes for 109 yards in Week 10.

With Nathan Rourke back under centre and another week to work his way into the offence, Cottoy could be even better in Week 11. His ability to create yards after the catch and use his six-foot-six frame in contested situations makes him an appealing option against a Calgary defence that is allowing 332.1 passing yards per game, the second highest mark in the league.

SIT

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Justin Rankin has been one of Edmonton’s most important playmakers, but his recent track record plus a difficult matchup makes him hard to trust this week.

Toronto enters Week 11 ranked third in rushing yards allowed at just 85.1 per game. Rankin also hasn’t surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage since Week 6. With Edmonton potentially needing to attack Toronto through the air, there could be better running back options available for your Week 11 lineup that won’t cost as much as the Green and Gold tailback.