Tyson Philpot headlines Week 10 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Tyson Philpot, KeeSean Johnson, and Damonte Coxie have been named Week 10 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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1. TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 48 – EDM 30

10 receptions for 131 yards; average of 13.1 yards per reception Sixth 100-yard+ game of the season Three touchdowns; six-, nine- and 56-yard efforts First career three-major performance Four second down conversions and 44 yards after catch Fifth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4, W6, and W9)



2. KEESEAN JOHNSON | REC | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | SSK 42 – OTT 20

11 receptions for 133 yards Fourth 100-yard+ game of the season One five-yard touchdown reception with seven seconds remaining in the first half Four second down conversions and 25 yards after catch Second Player of the Week honour (W5)



3. DAMONTE COXIE | REC | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 33 – CGY 30

Eight receptions for season-high 161 yards (20.1 average) Two receptions of 30+ yards, including a 31-yard reception with 57 seconds remaining to set up the game-winning field goal Four second down conversions 43 yards after catch



2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW