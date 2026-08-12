3 keys to victory for BC, Calgary in Week 11

CALGARY — Riding the high of back-to-back wins, the BC Lions head to Calgary for an important midseason showdown with the Stampeders to kick off Week 11 on Thursday night.

BC and Calgary are separated by just two points in the standings after the Lions downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Stampeders fell to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 10.

It’s the second of three meetings between the division rivals this season. Calgary won the first matchup, 41-33, back in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Thursday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE IN RHYTHM

Quarterback Nathan Rourke admitted the offence had a tendency to stall at times in his first start back from injury last week. As he tries to get in sync, he’ll rely on the always dependable Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher Sr. and Jevon Cottoy, who he connected with for seven receptions totalling 109 yards in his own return a week ago. And don’t forget about Jermaine Jackson, as he had his best game of the season against the Stamps earlier this season when he pulled down six passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

2. STANLEY BERRYHILL III MAKES HIS WAY BACK

For the second straight week, Rourke will get another member of the receiving corps back. Last week, it was Cottoy. This week, it’s Stanley Berryhill III returning for his first game since Week 2.

3. THE POWER OF PARKER MCKENNA

Everyone is aware of the talent of Lions’ defensive linemen Mathieu Betts and Casey Sayles, but looking past the line of scrimmage, it’s linebacker Parker McKenna who’s been making a name for himself. McKenna has recorded 20 defensive tackles and a sack in his last three games and will be needed again against a mobile quarterback in Vernon Adams Jr. and an elite rusher in Dedrick Mills.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. ROOM TO BREATHE

The Stamps offensive line has to find a way to deal with the Lions talented front in order to give Adams Jr. the time he needs to make plays. Eyeing a bounce back effort after completing just 12 passes and throwing his first two interceptions, having a clean pocket should allow him to get back to his regular self.

2. BIG BEN LABROSSE

Ben Labrosse has been one of the more impressive defensive players over the past several weeks with four interceptions. Given the number of options Rourke has at receiver, Labrosse will be looked upon to lead the secondary once again.

3. MATCH THE PHYSICALITY UP FRONT

As Labrosse and the secondary worry about the deep ball, the Stamps front will concern itself with stopping the rushing duo of Zander Horvath and James Butler. Defensive linemen Jaylon Hutchings, Folarin Orimolade and Clarence Hicks have to prepare for the physical style the pair bring to the field.

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